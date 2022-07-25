SDCC 2022 Wrap: There’s a Lot of Marvel in the Works

It was like a nerdy Christmas over the weekend, as many new TV shows, movies and more were shown off at the massive SDCC 2022 comics convention.

Here’s a wrap up of all the big announcements you may have missed.

Marvel, of course

Marvel was totally the headliner of SDCC 2022, with a gigantic list of movies and Disney+ originals coming out over the next four years, outlining phases five and six (along with the end of phase four, which wraps up with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this year).

The two massive things that Marvel announced were Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, two new Avengers movies, both coming in 2025! These movies will tie up the also announced “Multiverse Saga”, of which phases four, five and six are a part of.

With phase four wrapping up this year, Marvel’s phase five slate is as follows (as of SDCC 2022):

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania (previously announced), February 16, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (previously announced), May 4, 2023

Secret Invasion (previously announced), Autumn 2023

Loki season two, Autumn 2023

The Marvels (previously announced), July 27, 2023

Echo (previously announced), Winter 2023

Blade (previously announced), November 3, 2023

Ironheart (previously announced), Spring 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (previously announced), Summer 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again, Autumn 2024

Captain America: New World Order, May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts, July 25, 2024 (end of phase five)

Phase six, so far, includes Fantastic Four, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. We may learn more about phase six at D23.

Season three of What If…? is also coming in early 2023, and a third season has been confirmed. X-Men ’97 comes in Autumn 2023, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year is coming to Disney+ in 2024.

We also got this neat trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

And this awesome trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

We also got a trailer for I Am Groot, an animated spinoff to the MCU. It’ll be coming out on August 10.

DC, I guess

With the monumental announcements from Marvel above, it’s a bit difficult to follow through with uh… DC. But of course, there were DC things shown.

Headlining the DC announcements was a new trailer for Black Adam. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants Black Adam to be a new start for the DCEU. The film releases on October 20.

And the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The movie releases on January 5.

There was also this trailer for Gotham Knights, featuring Batgirl. Gotham Knights releases on October 25.

Aaand that was it for DC! Nothing else. No Joker, no Batman, no The Flash, basically no news on anything DC. It’s dire being a DC fan right now, despite quite a few things in the works.

But on another panel, the Netflix panel mind you, a trailer for The Sandman dropped. The Sandman was published by DC, written by Neil Gaiman. The Netflix adaptation will release on August 5.

Assorted project announcements

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Behold, a trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, made for Prime Video. The show will premiere on September 2.

The Dungeons and Dragons movie

Made by Paramount, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves got its exciting first trailer. Chris Pine plays a bard and it’ll release on March 2, 2023.

House of the Dragon

We covered it last week, but House of the Dragon (the Game of Thrones spinoff) got a sweet new trailer. The show airs on August 22.

Star Trek: Picard

We got this teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard’s third season. No official release date as of yet.

It was also announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: The Lower Decks would be getting a crossover.

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos

Three years after season three, The Dragon Prince is finally getting its fourth season, titled “Mystery of Aaravos”. Netflix showed off two clips at SDCC 2022. It’s expected to release in November.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Yes, there is a National Treasure show being made for Disney+, releasing later this year. Here’s the teaser.

MultiVersus is getting Rick Sanchez and LeBron James

The new fighting game (currently in beta) from Warner Bros. is getting LeBron James (Space Jam and, I guess, basketball), Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty) as playable characters. No trailer for Rick and Morty, but here’s one for LeBron.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Somehow, AMC keeps churning out The Walking Dead, and here’s the latest project: Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering on August 13. A Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff series is also in the works.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

This second trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was shown off at SDCC 2022. Expect Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to release on August 19.

Mythic Quest

A teaser trailer for Mythic Quest season three was revealed at SDCC 2022. Expect the season to release this Spring.

John Wick 4

A teaser trailer for the fourth John Wick movie? You bet. Expect it to hit theatres in March next year.

Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff movies

Although there was no trailer revealed, it was announced that the first Avatar movie (the element benders, not the blue people) would focus on Aang and the gang from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

For All Mankind

For All Mankind, a sci-fi made for Apple TV, has been renewed for a fourth season. Production is set to begin next month.

BRZRKR

Production IG will be producing two seasons of Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR for Netflix as an anime.

That’s about it for big announcements!

We had our eyes on SDCC over the weekend and were so hyped for all of the Marvel announcements, but personally, I’m extra keen for the Avatar spinoff movies and the fourth season of The Dragon Prince.