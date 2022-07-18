These ELEGOO Resin Printer Deals Are a Great Entry Point for 3D Printing Newbies

Depending on what you want to do with 3D printer, it can be an expensive hobby to get into. While a filament 3D printer is an affordable place to start, it lacks some of the finer detail quality on smaller print jobs due to the nature of its printing process. For some, that lack of fidelity is a bit of a turn-off, especially if their 3D printing goals involve crafting jewellery or small figurines.

If you’ve been looking to get into 3D printing or you want to make the jump from filament printing to resin printing, you can currently grab a fantastic deal on a few of ELEGOO’s 3D printers.

What ELEGOO printers are on sale?

Here are all the ELEGOO 3D printers that are currently on sale:

The ELEGOO Saturn and Mars are both Masked Stereolithography Apparatus (MSLA) 3D printers that use a vat of liquid photosensitive resin and an array of UV LED lights to form objects.

To print objects, the Saturn and Mars use an LCD photomask to quickly flash the resin with the UV lights while moving layer by layer, which causes it to harden and cure.

Unlike filament printers, where the layering is much more obvious, the surface finish of these resin printers are considerably smoother with overall better print quality.

What can these ELEGOO 3D printers do?

If you’ve never used a 3D resin printer before, the ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro is a great place to start out. It’ll help you get a handle on the basics of resin printing, at a fairly affordable price (especially with this discount). It has a print volume of 129 x 80 x 160mm and uses a 2K LCD display.

The ELEGOO Mars 3 has a slightly bigger print volume of 142 x 89 x 175mm, and uses a 4K monochrome LCD, giving it a higher print resolution.

What makes the ELEGOO Saturn significant is its size, making it a great upgrade option if your current resin 3D printer is a bit on the smaller side. The Saturn uses a 4K HD LCD, which allows you to more accurately print much finer detailed objects.

It has a fairly large printing volume of 192 x 120 x 200mm, making it a great option if you plan on making big 3D print jobs. It also gives you more space to print multiple parts in a single job.

If your 3D printing goals involve making a lot of tabletop gaming miniatures, the Saturn’s larger print volume will let you bump up the total number of figures and objects you can produce per session.

One thing worth noting is that none of these ELEGOO Saturn or Mars printers come with any resin, so you’ll need to buy some separately beforehand if you want to start printing straight away.

You can grab a 500g bottle of resin here, which just happens to be one sale as well.

Get 24% off an ELEGOO curing and washing stations

If this is your first time using a resin printer, it’s important that you wash off the excess liquid resin when your print job is done. After that, you’ll need to dry it and then post-cure it by exposing it to UV light and heat.

ELEGOO’s Mercury X bundle is also currently on sale for $229.49, down from its usual price of $299.95. If you don’t already own some form of washing and curing station, it’s something you should be strongly considering.

Washing and curing your 3D print is an essential part of the printing process. Curing your print job helps to harden and strengthen the resin by completing its polymerization process, while washing helps to remove any excess uncured resin from its surface.

The ELEGOO Mercury X includes seperate washing and curing stations, with a max curing size of 200 x 260mm and a 7 litre washing tub, which makes it a great option if you’re doing a lot of larger prints. It even uses a small turntable to ensure your print job is exposed to UV light evenly when curing.

The ELEGOO Mercury X washing and curing bundle is available on sale here.