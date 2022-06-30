Dune: Part Two Release Date Shifts, Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Out 2024

If you already had plans to see Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Two on October 20, 2023, you might want to put a pin in that. Warner Bros. has shifted the sci-fi epic a few weeks and it’ll now arrive in theatres on November 17, 2023.

Surviving characters from the original film, played by the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson, are all expected to return along with newcomers played by Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken. The film will adapt the second half of Frank Herbert’s epic novel, which will see Paul Attredis (Chalamet) learn the ways of the Freman on the way to not just ruling Arrakis, but the entire universe.

Speaking of ruling the universe, arguably the bigger news (in more ways than one) is that Warner Bros. has given a release date to a sequel to 2021’s monster hit (again, in more ways than one) Godzilla vs. Kong. It’ll be out March 15, 2024.

Adam Wingard, who directed the first film, is back behind the camera and his Guest leading man, Dan Stevens, is the only major cast member that’s been announced so far. There’s no word on what the story will be this time but with Kong now living in an entirely different, subterranean upside-down world, maybe Godzilla has to help him defend that. Let’s just hope the human characters are a little smarter this time around. Not that it would matter. As long as giant monsters fight each other, audiences should be happy.

From Dune in November to Godzilla in March, it seems like late 2023-early 2024 is going to be very genre heavy at Warner Bros. Especially considering the musical Willy Wonka prequel Wonka, also starring Chalamet, opens December 15, 2023; the animated Wizard of Oz adaptation Toto opens February 2, 2024; the Lord of the Rings animated film The Battle of Rohirrim hits April 12, 2024; and then… some movie called Furiosa is out May 24, 2024. Yeah. Pretty solid genre lineup.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.