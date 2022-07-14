Dune: Part Two Adds Souheila Yacoub to Its Growing Ensemble

The cast for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has expanded yet again. Deadline reports the sci-fi sequel has added Souheila Yacoub, an actress of Tunisian descent, as Shishakli, a Fremen from the Sietch Tabr, the community that houses Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) while they’re in hiding.

Yacoub — who was featured in Gaspar Noé’s genuinely harrowing dance-horror epic Climax, and also stars in Hulu’s political thriller No Man’s Land — is just the latest in casting announcements, joining Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam, Florence Pugh as the Emperor’s daughter Princess Irulan, and Austin Butler as Harkonnen antagonist Feyd-Rautha. They expand the ensemble of actors whose characters survived Dune: Part One, including Chalamet, Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin.

The Dune franchise is based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic book series. The first book has been split into two movies, with Dune: Part Two concluding the events of Herbert’s Dune. Dune: Part Two’s recently shifted release date is currently slated as November 17, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.