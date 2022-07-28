How to Save an Extra 20% on Dell Laptops, Monitors and Accessories

If your tax return is burning a hole in your pocket, a good way to spend it is to reinvest it in your work from home set-up, whether that’s by grabbing a second screen to ordering yourself a brand new laptop. There’s no time like the present to get a move on, especially since Dell is offering a further 20% off its laptops, monitor and peripherals when you shop via eBay Australia.
To take advantage of this great sale, all you have to do is enter the code DE20LL at checkout.
During this Dell sale, you’ll find our favourably reviewed Alienware Aurora R13 desktop on sale for almost $2,000 off. Considering that particular desktop processor can range between $3,700 to $5,000, that’s a certified steal. Meanwhile, if you’re thinking about adding a keyboard or new RGB mouse to your gaming set-up, you’ll find plenty of discounts on Dell’s elite gaming range.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptop, monitor and desktop deals you can find from Dell’s sale.
Best laptop deals
- Alienware M15 R5 Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3070) – now $1,799 (down from $3,299)
- Inspiron 15 3505 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 8GB RAM 256GB) — now $639.20, down from $899
- Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen i5 11400H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3060) – now $1,599.20 (down from $2,899)
- Inspiron 15 3515 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 8GB RAM 256GB) – now $639.20, down from $899
- Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen i7-11800H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3060) – now $2,119.20 (down from $3698.99)
- Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptop (12th Gen i7-1260P 32GB RAM 1TB SSD Iris Xe 3.5K OLED) – now $3,039.22, down from $3,799.02
- Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptop (12th Gen i7-12700H 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3060) – now $3,119.18 (down from $3,898.98)
- Inspiron 16 2-in-1 7620 Laptop (12th Gen i5-1235U 12GB RAM 512GB) — now $1,299, down from $1,999
- Dell XPS 13 9305 Laptop (11th Gen i5-1135G7 FHD 256GB SSD 8GB RAM Iris Xe Win11) – now $1,279.18 (down from $1,598.98)
- Inspiron 16 5620 Laptop (12th Gen i7-1260P 16GB RAM 512GB) – now $1,299.20, down from $2,259
Best monitor deals
- Dell 32 Curved Monitor — now $239, down from $598.99
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279, down from $
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor — now $389, down from $599
- Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C Monitor — now $379.04, down from $649
- Dell 34 Curved Monitor — now $499.04, down from $999
- Alienware 38 Curved AW3821DW Gaming Monitor — now $1,599, down from $2,499
- Alienware 34″ AW3423DW Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor – now $1,799.04, down from $2,299
Best desktop deals
- Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop (12th Gen i7-12700F 16GB 512GB SSD 3070 RTX) — now $2,599.04, down from $4,599
- Alienware Aurora Ryzen R14 Gaming Desktop 9 (5900X 32GB 512GB SSD 3080 RTX) — now $3,199.04, down from $4,999
- Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop (Ryzen 7 16GB RAM 512GB SSD RTX 3060 Ti LHR) – now $1,999.20, down from $3,699
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop (12th Gen Core i7-12700 32GB RAM 1TB SSD RTX 3070 LHR) — now $2,249, down from $4,399
- Dell XPS 8950 Desktop (12th Gen Core i9-12900K 32GB RAM 1TB SSD RTX 3080 LHR) – now $2,999, down from $5,499
Best accessory deals
- Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $99.04 (down from $341)
- Dell Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $183.20 (down from $403)
- Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset – now $279.20 (down from $394)
- Alienware Wired Gaming Mouse – now $71.20 (down from $125)
Explore the full storewide sale on Dell laptops, monitors and desktops at eBay Australia here.