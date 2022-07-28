How to Save an Extra 20% on Dell Laptops, Monitors and Accessories

If your tax return is burning a hole in your pocket, a good way to spend it is to reinvest it in your work from home set-up, whether that’s by grabbing a second screen to ordering yourself a brand new laptop. There’s no time like the present to get a move on, especially since Dell is offering a further 20% off its laptops, monitor and peripherals when you shop via eBay Australia.

To take advantage of this great sale, all you have to do is enter the code DE20LL at checkout.

During this Dell sale, you’ll find our favourably reviewed Alienware Aurora R13 desktop on sale for almost $2,000 off. Considering that particular desktop processor can range between $3,700 to $5,000, that’s a certified steal. Meanwhile, if you’re thinking about adding a keyboard or new RGB mouse to your gaming set-up, you’ll find plenty of discounts on Dell’s elite gaming range.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptop, monitor and desktop deals you can find from Dell’s sale.

Explore the full storewide sale on Dell laptops, monitors and desktops at eBay Australia here.