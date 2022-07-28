The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How to Save an Extra 20% on Dell Laptops, Monitors and Accessories

Published 40 mins ago: July 28, 2022 at 1:20 pm -
Filed to:Deals
delldell laptopsdell monitorseofy 2022eofy sale
Image: Dell
If your tax return is burning a hole in your pocket, a good way to spend it is to reinvest it in your work from home set-up, whether that’s by grabbing a second screen to ordering yourself a brand new laptop. There’s no time like the present to get a move on, especially since Dell is offering a further 20% off its laptops, monitor and peripherals when you shop via eBay Australia.

To take advantage of this great sale, all you have to do is enter the code DE20LL at checkout.

During this Dell sale, you’ll find our favourably reviewed Alienware Aurora R13 desktop on sale for almost $2,000 off. Considering that particular desktop processor can range between $3,700 to $5,000, that’s a certified steal. Meanwhile, if you’re thinking about adding a keyboard or new RGB mouse to your gaming set-up, you’ll find plenty of discounts on Dell’s elite gaming range.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptop, monitor and desktop deals you can find from Dell’s sale.

Best laptop deals

Dell XPS laptop
Image: Dell

Best monitor deals

Image: Dell

Best desktop deals

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop Ryzen 7
Image: Alienware

Best accessory deals

Image: Dell

Explore the full storewide sale on Dell laptops, monitors and desktops at eBay Australia here.

Isabella Noyes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

