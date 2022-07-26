Your 2-Minute Briefing on the Climate Change Bill the Government’s Introducing

The federal government will on Wednesday introduce legislation that will commit Australia to acheiving net zero by 2050. The legislation is known as the Climate Change Bill 2022.

At the top level, the Climate Change Bill will require Australia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a level that is 43 per cent below what it was in 2005 – we’ll need to do this by 2030. Then, net zero by 2050.

According to Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy (yep, we have one of them now), legislating this gives the industry a strong signal that the government means action when it comes to climate change. Bowen said it will also help restore Australia’s international reputation.

What’s in Australia’s Climate Change Bill?

The Climate Change Bill has four key elements, the first is the aforementioned requirement to reduce emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The second tasks the independent Climate Change Authority to provide advice on Australia’s progress against those targets. The Authority will also be required to advise on new targets under the Paris Agreement, which Bowen said will include a 2035 target. The Bill will reflect Australia’s obligations under the Paris Agreement, which were committed to by the previous government. These include holding the increase in global temperature to well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

The next requires the Minister for Climate Change (which is currently Bowen) to report annually to Parliament on progress in meeting these targets. This will include updates on progress made during the year towards achieving the targets, international developments that are relevant to addressing climate change and the effectiveness of the government’s climate change policies in contributing to the achievement of the targets.

The last key element of the Climate Change Bill is that it will embed the nation’s targets in the objectives and functions of a range of key government agencies including ARENA, CEFC, Infrastructure Australia and the NAIF. This means those organisations will be required to adhere to the legislative direction.

READ MORE How Not to Solve the Climate Change Problem

When will the Bill become law?

Introducing the Bill is just a start, however. The Bill will need to introduced and talked about before we even get close to its passage. We’ll keep this article updated with the Climate Change Bill’s movements as we learn more. Either way, Bowen reckons the Bill will “end climate and energy chaos” and at the very least, it’s a start.