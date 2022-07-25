Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shows Off Namor, Ironheart’s Riri Williams

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the next movie releasing in the MCU, tying off phase four and continuing the story of Wakanda, the hidden afro-futuristic nation in Africa.

It’s a beautiful-looking movie, directed by Ryan Coogler with some of the most breathtaking visuals ever shown in an MCU film.

But mystery clouds the second Black Panther movie. Who will be the new Black Panther, as Disney isn’t recasting Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa? Who wears the suit in the trailer?

Here’s what we could gather from the amazing SDCC trailer (and here are the big announcements from SDCC 2022).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

Here’s the trailer for the second Black Panther film. It looks absolutely beautiful.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, explained

While the trailer was especially light on who will play the Black Panther, we know that it will focus on the happenings of Wakanda.

The film seems to centre on a war with Aztec-inspired Atlantis. Not the Atlantis from DC, mind you, but the Atlantis from the MCU, commanded by the Atlantean king Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta.

Namor is a mutant hybrid in the comics and has often been portrayed as antagonistic or villainous. Fun fact: he has previously been portrayed as a member of the Illuminati, which we saw in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The trailer also featured Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne, who is set to become Ironheart (a Disney+ series is planned for next year).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s cast

Again, we don’t know who will play the Black Panther in the second movie, however, we do have a list of actors appearing in the film.

Letitia Wright will return as Shuri, Martin Freeman will return as Everett K. Ross, Lupita Nyong’o will return as Nakia, Danai Gurira will return as Okoye, Winston Duke will return as M’Baku, Angela Bassett will return as Ramonda (T’Challa’s mother) and Florence Kasumba will return as Ayo.

Joining them will be Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release date

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will enter Australian cinemas on November 10.