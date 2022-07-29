The Best Animations on Netflix, According to Us Because We’ve Watched Them

Netflix has a huge library of some of the best animations for streaming in Australia, from Studio Trigger animes to adult-oriented anthologies.

But what are the best animations on Netflix? With so much variety it’s genuinely difficult to pick five of the “best” ones, so I’m going to recommend you five really terrific ones to start with.

The best animations on Netflix

Get ready for a visual spectacle. In no particular order, here are five of the best (or, really terrific), animations on Netflix.

Arcane

As if I would go another article without talking about Arcane, one of the greatest animated shows of all time. Arcane is a Netflix adaptation of League of Legends, one of the most popular online videogames. The anime focuses very specifically on Jinx and Vi, two characters from the game, while also including some other characters on the sidelines. It’s super well written, well voice acted and terrifically put together. It’s a beautiful show with a terrific art style, rarely seen in a major TV show.

Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is an internet sensation right now and has been since it originally came out in 2020. Entirely available on Netflix, Demon Slayer is an adult-oriented anime with plenty of gore, following a boy, his cursed sister and the journey they embark on. It’s one of Netflix’s most gorgeous animations with some terrific characters and storylines to follow. Definitely one to watch if you’re looking to get into anime, but Little Witch Academia, Jojo’s Bizarre Aventure and Komi Can’t Communicate are also good options.

Castlevania

I couldn’t recommend Castlevania more. A beautiful adaption of the original Konami video game series, Castlevania is a gritty, gorey and massively violent show. Set in Europe during the dark ages, Castlevania follows Trevor Belmont, a vampire hunter, as he journeys through a world besieged by supernatural threats. There’s a sequel show planned, so before that comes, it’d be a great idea to get into the Netflix animated show. Do be prepared for the gore in this one. It’s often a lot.

Love, Death and Robots

Love, Death and Robots isn’t for everybody, and at times it’s too weird for it’s own good, but when it hits, it’s a terrific experience. This is an anthology series, with episodes separate from eachother. Most episodes clock in under 20 minutes, so there’s very little commitment in watching one on a whim. Each episode is tasked with going in on adult themes surrounding sci-fi and fantasy settings, particularly love (usually sex), death (usually very violently) and robots (usually very evil). It’s certainly not for everyone, but the animation in some of the episodes is terrific. “The Witness” in season one is one of the best animated shorts ever made, in my opinion.

Bojack Horseman

It’s tough to say a bad thing about Bojack Horseman, one of the best Netflix original animations. Following the titular Bojack Horseman, the show is a comedy-drama following a mid-life crisis of a washed-up B celebrity. While the show lacks the same detailed art styles of many of the shows on this list, it makes up for it in personality and a potent story about being fulfilled.

There you have it, 5 of the best animations on Netflix, according to us.