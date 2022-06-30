Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Series Casts Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons

Bring on the Titans in this Godzilla spin-off from Legendary Television and Apple. Variety announced the ensemble for the untitled series will be led by The Flash’s Kiersey Clemons and Pachinko’s Anna Sawai, and will also feature Ren Watabe, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski.

The show is set to follow “one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch” in the wake of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco. In a franchise that’s fond of churning out one-dimensional (human) characters, we’re hoping perhaps a series will allow for a bit more development in that department. (Though we do wonder what previously established characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi stand-out O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Jackson Barnes, head of the G-Team in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, are up to.) The upcoming project was co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction; both will serve as executive producers with Black showrunning. WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is on board to direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.

Character descriptions from Variety’s report:

Watabe (“461 Days of Bento”) will play Kentaro, described as an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process. Clemons (“Hearts Beat Loud,” “The Young Wife”) stars as May, an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her. Tippett (“Mare of Easttown,” “The Morning Show,” “Rise”) stars as Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organisation. Finally, Lasowski (“Versailles”) will appear as Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humour, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd. and Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce. There’s no word yet on when the series might arrive on Apple, but with this casting announcement it seems production is stomping ahead with a certain degree of momentum.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.