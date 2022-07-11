The Android Phones Released So Far in 2022

2022 has been a pretty slow year for Android phones, but there have been some highlights.

Here are the Android phones released so far in 2022, perfect for if you’re not a fan of Apple but also keen to see what else there is, aside from Samsung. We’ll keep this article updated as more Android phones come out this year, but here’s how 2022’s Android phone lineup in Australia currently stands, in no particular order.

Flagship phones

We’re going to divide this article between flagship phones of 2022 and cheaper phones, just to make it a little easier if you’re looking for something in particular.

There are likely some brands and models that we’ve missed, so if we’ve slept on an Android phone that was released in 2022 that you reckon absolutely should have some air time, let us know.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Kicking off our list is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which includes the S22, the S22+ and the S22 Ultra. Samsung is the most popular Android brand on the market, with its “S” series constantly turning heads and yielding impressive results. The Ultra model also low-key brought back the “Note” Samsung phone as a member of the S22 family.

There’s no doubt that the Samsung S series is always top of the line when it comes to specs, including QHD AMOLED displays and Snapdragon’s 8th Gen processors, but it pays to take a deeper look at the competition. Check out our reviews of the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra if you’re keen to read a bit more into the 2022 range of Android-running Samsung phones.

Here’s what you’ll pay for each handset:

Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $1,249

starts at $1,249 Samsung Galaxy S22+ starts at $1,549

starts at $1,549 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,849

OPPO Find X5 series

OPPO consistently impresses with its Find X series of phones, and the Find X5 series is quite the challenger to the Galaxy S22 series. With phones that pack competitive performance, along with OPPO’s impressive ColorOS on every handset, this is a brand to consider if you have Samsung burnout.

A major criticism of the X5 Pro is that it’s a bit expensive for what it offers, while the Find X5 is a nice alternative to Apple and Samsung. The Find X5 Lite also offers premium performance in a much cheaper handset, just with some of the features shaved off.

Here’s what you’ll pay for each handset:

The OPPO Find X5 Lite starts at $799

starts at $799 The OPPO Find X5 starts at $1,399

starts at $1,399 The OPPO Find X5 Pro starts at $1,799

Cheaper phones

We now move on to the cheaper phones of 2022 that have debuted in Australia: the phones where price is the focus (yes, we classified the OPPO Find X5 Lite as a premium phone, but that’s more to do with the range it’s a part of). Again, if we’ve missed a phone or phone series, let us know.

Samsung Galaxy 2022 A series

Samsung’s budget A series range of phones doesn’t include the same specs as the much more powerful S series of phones, but they’re built around being affordable, so specs aren’t exactly the focus.

The 2022 A series range of phones includes the A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G and the A73 5G, increasing in both price and performance the higher the number goes.

Here’s how much you’ll pay for each handset:

The Samsung Galaxy A13 starts at $329

starts at $329 The Samsung Galaxy A23 starts at $399

starts at $399 The Samsung Galaxy A33 starts at $599

starts at $599 The Samsung Galaxy A53 starts at $699

starts at $699 The Samsung Galaxy A73 starts at $799

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

A nerfed version of the 2021 Samsung Galaxy S21, the FE offers a similar product with some lesser specs.

This is the phone to consider if you don’t mind spending a bit to get that sleek premium phone feeling, but don’t really want to spend so much on the device itself. That said, it was released at an inconvenient time, with the S22 coming out soon after.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts at $999 in Australia.

TCL 30 series

TCL tends to stick under the radar, but it’s a contender brand worth considering if you’re after a budget phone. The TCL 30 series includes four phones available for purchase in Australia, all well below the price of most new Samsung and OPPO phones at the cost of performance.

However, don’t let that fool you into thinking TCL phones are bad by default. We’ve had good experiences with TCL phones before.

Here’s how much you’ll pay for each handset:

The TCL 305 starts at $199

starts at $199 The TCL 306 starts at $229

starts at $229 The TCL 30 SE starts at $329

starts at $329 The TCL 30+ starts at $399

OPPO A series

OPPO’s dedicated budget A series (yes, the same name as Samsung’s budget range) features two phones so far in 2022: the A76 and the A96. They’re priced below most of the phones in Samsung’s budget range, with specs to match.

Again, like in the premium range, OPPO’s budget catalogue makes a decent choice for if you’re a bit sick of Samsung devices.

The OPPO A76 starts at $349

starts at $349 The OPPO A96 starts at $399

OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G

Released just last month in Australia, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G sees the return of the “Reno” range to Australia. It’s easily one of the most gorgeous phones on this entire list, featuring a rainbow spectrum finish that’s just beautiful.

Priced at $599, the OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G packs two distinctive cameras, intended to be a higher performance budget phone than what the A series offers.

Motorola phones

While you might remember the Motorola name from flip phones (remade to be super expensive), Motorola now specialises in affordable phones, with several new devices this year.

The Moto G Power starts at $200

starts at $200 The Motorola E32 starts at $229

starts at $229 The Motorola G82 5G starts at $449

starts at $449 The Motorola Edge 30 starts at $699

starts at $699 The Motorola Edge 30 Pro starts at $999

Upcoming phones

We’ve always got our eyes on upcoming phones in Australia, so here’s what’s coming later this year:

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated as more phones are released.