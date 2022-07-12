Listen Up for the Best Amazon Prime Deals on Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers

Wallets at the ready, folks. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing now, running from Tuesday, 12 July until midnight on Wednesday, 13 July, 2022. It’s the perfect time to secure a sweet audio deal on headphones, earbuds or some speakers so you better listen closely.
During this 48-hour period, Amazon offers huge Prime Day deals across big headphones brands you know and love such as Bose, Sennheiser and Sony. So if you’ve been waiting to buy a fancy pair of noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the chatter of your morning commute, or maybe you’re in dire need of a replacement pair of earbuds because you’ve hit maximum earwax, this is your moment.
A few of the highlight Prime Day deals we’ve spotted this year include $120 off the Apple Airpods Pro, up to $250 off Sennheiser headphones and up to 76% off Sony earphones.
Just keep in mind that you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of all these great deals. If you currently don’t have a membership, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Otherwise, it’s only $6.99 a month which you can cancel at any time.
Now onto the deals!
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for headphones and earbuds
Amazon
- All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) – now $99 (down from $169)
Apple
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) – now $165 (down from $219)
- Apple AirPods Pro – now $279 (down from $319)
Audio-Technica
- Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Monitor Headphones – now $151.20 (down from $259)
Bang & Olufsen
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H8i wireless headphones – now $358.70 (down from $599)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ Adaptive Noise Cancelling Wireless Earphones – now $487.50 (down from $650)
Beats
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones – now $249 (down from $449.95)
- Beats Studio Buds – now $159 (down from $199.95)
Bose
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $269 (down from $399.95)
- Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones – now $349 (down from $599)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds – now $139 (down from $222.67)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II – now $206 (down from $329.95)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones – now $139 (down from $225)
Jabra
- Jabra Elite 3 In Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – now $70 (down from $119)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – now $125 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – now $160 (down from $279)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds – now $178 (down from $299)
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds – now $179 (down from $299)
JBL
- JBL Live 500BT Wireless Over-Ear Voice Enabled Headphones – now $99.95 (down from $229.95)
- JBL Tune 215 True Wireless Earphones – now $55 (down from $129.95)
- JBL Live PROPLUS True Wireless Earphones – now $139 (down from $249.95)
- JBL Tune 225 True Wireless Earphones – now $71.30 (down from $179.95)
Sennheiser
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones – now $349 (down from $599)
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Headphones – now $109 (down from $199)
- Sennheiser HD 300 Over-Ear Headphones – now $54 (down from $109)
- Sennheiser HD 250BT On Ear Wireless Headphones – now $45 (down from $99.95)
- Sennheiser HD 350BT Over-Ear Wireless Headphones – now $99 (down from $199)
- Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $152 (down from $259.95)
- Sennheiser HD 450SE Over Ear Wireless Headphones (Special Edition) – now $119 (down from $299)
Sony
- Sony WHH910N h.Ear on 3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones – now $289 (down from $349)
- Sony WF-C500 Compact Truly Wireless Earbuds – now $79 (down from $149.95)
- Sony LinkBuds – now $199 (down from $249)
- Sony WISP510 In-Ear Sports Bluetooth Headphones – now $44 (down from $179.95)
- Sony Premium Noise-Cancelling in-ear Wireless Headphones – now $199 (down from $249)
SoundPEATS
- SoundPEATS IPX6 In-Ear Earbuds – now $31.49 (down from $46.99)
- SoundPEATS TrueFree2 Wireless Earbuds – now $32.19 (down from $49.99)
- SoundPEATS TrueAir2 Wireless Earbuds – now $34.99 (down from $51.99)
- SoundPEATS Sonic Wireless Earbuds – now $41.99 (down from $65.99)
- SoundPEATS Truebuds Wireless Earbuds – now $39.89 (down from $63.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for speakers and home audio
Bang & Olufson
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $285 (down from $380)
Bose
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $269 (down from $329)
- Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – now $125 (down from $188)
- Bose Home Speaker 500 Smart Bluetooth Speaker – now $449 (down from $599.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 700 – now $719 (down from $1,199.95)
JBL
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Speaker – now $139.95 (down from $229.95)
- JBL 1 Series 104 Studio Monitors Pair – now $229 (down from $378.95)
- JBL Professional LSR308 MKII Two-Way Studio Monitor 8″ Speaker – now $339 (down from $619)
- JBL IRX112 Bluetooth PA IRX 112BT Speaker – now $469 (down from $769)
- JBL Professional LSR310 Studio Subwoofer – now $649 (down from $929)
Ultimate Ears
- Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – now $220 (down from $299)
- Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Portable and Home Wireless Bluetooth Speaker – now $475 (down from $599)
