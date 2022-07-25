The News Of Tomorrow, Today

All The Trailers Released At Comic Con 2022

Gabriella Sotelo

Gabriella Sotelo

Published 1 day ago: July 26, 2022 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:adventuresshehulk
afrofuturismamazonbeavisblackpanthercaptainmarvelcomiccomicscommunicationdesigndccomicscharactersdisneydungeons26dragonsentertainment2cculturefictionalcharactersfoxgraphicdesignjohnwickmarvelfamilymikenewdragonparamountpicardshazam21shehulkteaserteenwolftraileruniversal
All The Trailers Released At Comic Con 2022
Illustration: Gizmodo

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was held in person last week for the first time since 2019, and exhibitors made up for the long time away with a huge number of new movie and TV show trailers. The big comic book movie news came when Marvel returned to Hall H and debuted trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She Hulk: Attorney at Law; DC struck back with new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam.

But of course, Comic Con has gotten a lot bigger than just comic books: By our current count, more than 35 trailers were released during the four day festival from studios including Universal, Paramount, Amazon, Fox and Disney.

If you missed one, don’t worry: We’re collecting them all here for your viewing pleasure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Read more: The New Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves Trailer Breaks Down the Door

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Read more: Teen Wolf: The Movie’s First Trailer Is Full of Fangs and Familiar Faces

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Read more: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Comic-Con Trailer Transported Us to Middle-Earth

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3

Read more: Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Trailer Sets Up a Bold, Bonkers Heist

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Read more: Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Comic-Con Teaser Reunites The Next Generation

House of the Dragons

Read more: House of the Dragons’ Extended Comic-Con Trailer Has More Houses, More Dragons

I Am Groot

Read more: I Am Groot’s First Trailer Teases Some Cute New Adventures

She Hulk: Attorney at Law

Read more: She-Hulk Smashes Into a New Trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Read more: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s First Teaser Is Here

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Read more: The First Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer Brings the Whole Superhero Family Back

Black Adam

Read more: The Rock Just Wowed Comic-Con With a New Black Adam Trailer

John Wick Chapter 4

Read more: John Wick 4, More Like, LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

National Treasure: Edge of History

Read more: National Treasure: Edge of History Brought Heist Hijinks and a Sneak Tease to Comic-Con

The Sandman

Read more: The New Sandman Trailer Sweeps Through San Diego Comic-Con

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Read more: The Walking Dead’s Final Trailer Begins the End

Tales of the Walking Dead

Read more: The First Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer Spans the Entire Zombie Apocalypse

Interview With The Vampire

Read more: Interview With The Vampire’s First Trailer Stalks New Prey

Chucky Season 2

Read more: Chucky’s Season 2 Trailer Promises Diabolical Delights Galore

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Read more: New Dragon Ball Super Movie Trailer Gives Gohan and Piccolo the Spotlight

He-Man and the Masters of Universe Season 3

Mythic Quest Season 3

Krapopolis

Family Guy Season 21

See Season 3

American Dad Season 17

Little Demon

Vampire Academy

The Batwheels

The Tidal Zone – A Spongebob Universe Special

Transformers: Earthspark

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Barbarian

The Dragon Prince Season 4

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.