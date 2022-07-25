All The Trailers Released At Comic Con 2022

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was held in person last week for the first time since 2019, and exhibitors made up for the long time away with a huge number of new movie and TV show trailers. The big comic book movie news came when Marvel returned to Hall H and debuted trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She Hulk: Attorney at Law; DC struck back with new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam.

But of course, Comic Con has gotten a lot bigger than just comic books: By our current count, more than 35 trailers were released during the four day festival from studios including Universal, Paramount, Amazon, Fox and Disney.

If you missed one, don’t worry: We’re collecting them all here for your viewing pleasure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

House of the Dragons

I Am Groot

She Hulk: Attorney at Law

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Black Adam

John Wick Chapter 4

National Treasure: Edge of History

The Sandman

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Tales of the Walking Dead

Interview With The Vampire

Chucky Season 2

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

He-Man and the Masters of Universe Season 3

Mythic Quest Season 3

Krapopolis

Family Guy Season 21

See Season 3

American Dad Season 17

Little Demon

Vampire Academy

The Batwheels

The Tidal Zone – A Spongebob Universe Special

Transformers: Earthspark

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Barbarian

The Dragon Prince Season 4