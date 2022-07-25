All The Trailers Released At Comic Con 2022

The 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was held in person last week for the first time since 2019, and exhibitors made up for the long time away with a huge number of new movie and TV show trailers. The big comic book movie news came when Marvel returned to Hall H and debuted trailers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and She Hulk: Attorney at Law; DC struck back with new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam.
But of course, Comic Con has gotten a lot bigger than just comic books: By our current count, more than 35 trailers were released during the four day festival from studios including Universal, Paramount, Amazon, Fox and Disney.
If you missed one, don’t worry: We’re collecting them all here for your viewing pleasure.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3
House of the Dragons
I Am Groot
She Hulk: Attorney at Law
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Black Adam
John Wick Chapter 4
National Treasure: Edge of History
The Sandman
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Tales of the Walking Dead
Interview With The Vampire
Chucky Season 2
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
