Absolutely Everything Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After last year’s (understandably) lacklustre showing, it felt like San Diego Comic-Con roared back to life in 2022. Although the con was certainly bolstered by Marvel Studios’ return and its decision to announce basically everything, so many trailers, announcements, and more were revealed over the last four days.

So, for your convenience, we’ve gathered all of the movie, TV, comics and animation news in one helpful location. (It’s here, the location is here).

SDCC 2022: Movies

It’s still unbelievable that Marvel announced its Phase 5 and Phase 6 movie schedules, but our favourite moment has to be the incredibly moving Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. But we were also pleasantly surprised by our first look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves as well! Meanwhile, many of Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe movies were MIA.

SDCC 2022: Television

Sandman, She-Hulk, Interview With the Vampire, and more debuted new trailers at Comic-Con, but the two fantasy epics Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Games of Thrones: House of the Dragon still managed to premiere new footage despite having recently released trailers of their own. Meanwhile, the strangest news still has to be that the live-action Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and animated series Lower Decks will somehow be crossing over…

SDCC 2022: Animation

The Marvel Animation panel had plenty of announcements and first looks, but we’re still thrilled to have learned the first animated Avatar: The Last Airbender movies will star Aang and the original Team Avatar.

SDCC 2022: Comics

As usual, there wasn’t a ton of actual comic book news at San Diego Comic-Con, but DC and Marvel revealed a few things. The annual Eisner Awards managed to pick some correct winners, too.

The Con Itself

Honestly, navigating Comic-Con and its tens of thousands of attendees can be a real hassle, and that was before the pandemic. So if you weren’t able to go this year, don’t feel bad, and just enjoy the con’s coolest experiences by proxy.

SDCC 2022: Cosplay

Awesome. Amazing. Adorable.

SDCC 2022: Collectibles

If you have around $36 million and buy that stupid jewel-studded Infinity Gauntlet, you’re an arsehole. The other stuff is cool, though.

And there we have it!