Will Arnett Joins the Ever-Growing Cast of Peacock’s Twisted Metal

This is not entirely surprising news considering he’s one of the creative forces behind the project, but Will Arnett (Lego Masters, The Lego Batman Movie) will voice one of the main characters in Peacock’s action-comedy series adaptation of PlayStation game Twisted Metal.

According to a Peacock press release, “Arnett will voice ‘Sweet Tooth,’ a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses ‘Lost Vegas’ as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.”

Sweet Tooth is arguably the character fans of Twisted Metal know of, so it’s unsurprising that the vehicle combat game’s mascot character has found his way into this new adaptation. Arnett is also one of the show’s executive producers, as is co-star Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). The rest of the cast includes Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Neve Campbell (Scream 5). The series will be showrun by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), with The Eric Andre Show’s Kitao Sakurai directing multiple episodes. Smith and Sakurai are also executive producers.

The half-hour, live action series is, according to Peacock, is “a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Mackie plays John Doe, the motor-mouthed outsider; Beatriz plays Quiet, the car thief; Church plays Agent Stone, a vicious highway patrolman; and Campbell plays Raven, who’s not given a TV character description but in the game is goth-y fellow driver speeding through that same post-apocalyptic wasteland. Arnett, of course, is voicing the deranged clown. There’s no word yet on when Twisted Metal might appear on Peacock, but with this calibre of a cast, we’ll no doubt be hearing more about the project soon.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.