Take 40% Off This Bestselling Ultimate Ears Portable Speaker

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re hoping for a portable speaker that’s easy to set-up, small and compact but boasts some big sound, you’ll be glad to know that Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 is now on sale at its lowest price ever.

If you head on over to eBay Australia, you can use the promo code MCPAY10V2 to take a further $10 off its currently discounted price. Right now, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is on sale for $85 (down from $129.95), but with the aforementioned voucher, you can bring it down to a nice $75.

But there is a catch. The above discount code will only work on eligible items if you pay with a credit card or debit card, which feels like a small price to pay for such a popular item.

This limited time offer is only available for the following colours: Bermuda Blue, Deep Space Black, Peach, Unicorn and Crushed Ice Grey.

If you want to know more about this nifty portable speaker, then read on.

What’s great about UE Wonderboom 2 speaker?

From a design perspective, its looks are pretty unbeatable. Available in a wide range of colours, the UE Wonderboom 2 blends in at almost any home. Whether it’s kept in your youngest daughter’s princess-themed bedroom or pool side at your next family BBQ, you should be able to find one that speaks to your aesthetic out of the six colours to choose from. The “+” and “-” symbols on its mesh aren’t just for show either. In fact, you can use them to adjust the volume to your preference.

This portable speaker also happens to be one of the most rugged and durable ones you can find in the market. Many reviews report next to no damage from dropping it on concrete, plus its waterproof nature means you can take it with you into the pool, or we suppose the hot tub considering how chilly it’s been across Australia.

If you’re worried you won’t be able to hear the tunes from a distance, you can even take it into the pool with you and leave it unsupervised. It’ll float in the water beside you, no sweat. If you’re a shower singer, you can even prop it on the ground at your feet as you sing your little heart out with those sparkling bathroom acoustics.

This speaker’s battery life is also impressive. On a single charge, it can last up to 13 hours which should get you through long parties, camping trips or hikes.

Naturally, the most important question sitting on your tongue is: how does it sound? Well, for a little fella, it plays big tunes. Expect nothing but the best with a surprising 360-degree sound and additional bass you can feel.

If you’re ever outside and worried your music is getting washed out by ceaseless chatter, turn it upside down and hit the little pine tree button on its base. That button is known as its “Outdoor Boost” and will instantly increase its volume and clarity to carry over the noise. Why not grab two of them and pair them together so you can celebrate louder in either mono or stereo mode?

You heard it here – the Wonderboom 2 is the perfect portable speaker that every household needs.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is available here for $75, just pick the colour of your choice: Bermuda Blue | Deep Space Black | Peach | Unicorn | Crushed Ice Grey