This Week’s Toy News Is Dead, Good

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round up of the coolest merchandise around the internet. This week, Hot Toys returns to the Doctor Strange sequel with a delightful, decaying treat; Lego continues to be all in on Star Wars (among other things); and we take a time-telling trip to Stranger Things’ Upside Down. Check it out!

Hot Toys Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Dead Strange Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys’ latest Multiverse of Madness figure is certainly mad, going whole hog to deliver what might be the most articulated and accessory-laden corpse in its entire collectible line. The dead “Defender” Strange that spends much of the movie unceremoniously buried in a Manhattan roof garden before becoming a gross, but very cool way for Doctor Strange to save the day in the climax, the Deadite-ish Dead Strange is a standard 1:6 scale figure with the usual Hot Toys accoutrements: alternate hands for posing, a nice stand, all that. But he then comes with an absolutely ludicrous back-accessory situation that gives him a wire-articulated tattered cape, and the many hands and skeletal bodies of the “Souls of Damned” we see in the film, turning what is basically a very nice zombie figure into an utterly unhinged bit of spectacle for your shelf. You’ll need to wait for that spectacle though: Dead Strange won’t lurch onto your shelf until some time in winter 2023. [Hot Toys]

Lego Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1

As toy companies continue to mine the Star Wars expanded universe for new characters, Lego is turning to the many, many Star Wars games released over the years, and brickifying Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s BD-1 droid to start. The 1,062-piece set includes many of the character’s in-game features including translucent elements on the back of its head to indicate its mood, articulated joints and a head that can be tilted in several directions, and a compartment for holding stim canister elements, which are used to revive a character’s health and Force powers in the game. BD-1 is available for pre-order now for $US100 ($139), but won’t ship until August 1.

Lego Star Wars Andor Ambush on Ferrix

We don’t know much about the story that plays out in the upcoming Star Wars series Andor headed to Disney+, aside from what was revealed during the first trailer released during Star Wars Celebration. But we get a few more hints from this new Lego set, including the fact that Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael are going to find themselves on a planet called Ferrix fleeing a Mobile Tac-Pod ship aboard a speeder bike. This 679-piece set also includes a Syril Karn (played by Kyle Soller) minifigure, and is available for pre-order now for $US70 ($97), with shipping starting on August 1.

EXO-6 Star Trek: Voyager Tuvok Sixth-Scale Figure

Until a company steps up and gives us the Tuvix figure we’ve been demanding for years, EXO-6’s new Star Trek: Voyager sixth-scale Lt. Commander Tuvok figure will fulfil at least half our desires. The 12-inch figure features over 30 points of articulation, a hand-painted head sculpt featuring the likeness of actor Tim Russ, a screen-accurate Starfleet jumpsuit with hidden magnets used to hold holsters for phasers and tricorders, nine swappable hands (including poses for the Vulcan salute, mind meld, and nerve pinch), and accessories like a PADD tablet, phaser rifle, and TR-590 Tricorder X. It’s available for pre-order now from sites like Entertainment Earth for $US198 ($275), with shipping expected in November.

Kidrobot Garfield and Pooky Plush

So much Garfield merchandise was produced during the ‘80s and ‘90s that to this day it still washes up on the shores of a quiet coastal community in France. But 44 years after the Garfield comic strip made its official debut with the orange cat as its star, Kidrobot has released what looks like the definitive plush version of the lasagna-loving feline. Contently embracing his stuffed toy, Pooky, Kidrobot’s 13-inch plush looks like it was peeled straight out of the full colour Garfield strips released in the Saturday comics, and while it won’t arrive until later this year, you can pre-order it now for $US40 ($56).

Lego Marvel The Infinity Saga Nano Gauntlet

Following a brick-built version of the original Infinity Gauntlet revealed a year ago, Lego is now introducing a matching scale version of the Nano Gauntlet Iron Man used to — SPOILER ALERT! — bring an end to the Infinity Saga and Thanos’ plans. Although the 590-piece Thanos gauntlet looks more ornate, Stark’s nano-tech gauntlet is built from 675 pieces instead, and is available for pre-order now for the exact same price — $US70 ($97) — with shipping expected in early August.

Timex x Stranger Things Special Edition Collection

For the fourth season of Stranger Things (where the biggest mystery is how we’re supposed to believe that many of the main characters are still teenagers), Timex is resurrecting three classic timepieces from the ‘80s and giving each one a spooky twist. The analogue Timex Camper features upside-down numbers and a creepy image revealed when its Indiglo backlight is activated. The two digital models, the Timex T80 and Atlantis, also feature spooky reveals when their screens are illuminated, as well as alarms with a Stranger Things-themed melody. All three models are available now for $US89 ($124) each.

Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3

Although a stunning vehicle in its own right, Lego’s new 3,778-piece Ferrari Daytona SP3 might be worth tackling the complex Technic build for just the authentic v12 engine replica alone. It’s got pistons that move up and down as the model rolls along, paired with a functional eight speed sequential gearbox operated with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Oh, and the doors open butterfly style too, which is how you know you’ll never be able to afford this car in real life, and will probably still need to budget to swing the $US400 ($555) Lego version, available for purchase now.