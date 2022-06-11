The Old Guard 2 Adds Some Ex-Superheroes to Its Immortal Cast

Back in 2020, The Old Guard served as a fun, exciting action movie that put character over spectacle and wound up being one of the better movies of that year. A movie about a group of immortal warriors functioning as an black ops team isn’t a premise you do just the one time, doubly so if it’s incredibly successful with audiences. So it’s no surprise that a sequel is in production, and now we’ve got two new interesting additions to the cast.

During their Geeked Week event, Netflix revealed that Old Guard 2 is bringing in Henry Golding and Uma Thurman in currently undisclosed roles. Both of them have action movie and comic book movie chops; Thurman was The Bride in the Kill Bill movies, not to mention an extremely campy as hell Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin. And Golding played Snake Eyes in that surprisingly solid GI Joe movie from last year, in which he proved to be a fairly good physical performer. It seems likely that Golding will get to have some action scenes, and hopefully Thurman will be allowed an opportunity to show that she’s still got it as well.

The Old Guard 2 will once again star Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, and the rest of the cast from the original film, including Veronica Ngo as Andy’s (Theron) fellow immortal BFF Quynh. And while Greg Rucka, who penned the original graphic novels with artist Leandro Fernández, will return to write the sequel’s script, the film won’t have its original director, Gina Prince-Bythewood. Instead, directing duties will go to Victoria Mahoney, though Prince-Bythewood will remain a producer.

We still don’t know when we’ll be getting The Old Guard 2. But let Golding and Thurman’s inclusion tide you over and fuel your speculator brain until we get a trailer or poster to salivate over.

