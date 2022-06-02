5 TV Shows and Movies Hitting Paramount+ in June We’ll Be Watching

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that doesn’t typically have a whole lot of nerdy content in Australia, but there’s still a handful of binge-worthy TV shows and movies headed our way.

Paramount+ has a few gems streaming this month, such as The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, so here’s that, and four other recommendations from the team at Gizmodo Australia. Happy streaming.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

First up on our list of what Paramount+ is streaming in Australia this month is The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Obviously. SpongeBob and Patrick embark on a quest to clear the name of Mr Krabs, the owner of Krusty Krab restaurant, who has been framed for stealing the crown of ocean diety King Neptune. Leaving Bikini Bottom, SpongeBob and Patrick venture out towards Shell City, in order to track down King Neptune’s stolen crown.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is already streaming on Paramount+.

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are heading back to Paramount+ this month, with an all new exclusive event, South Park: The Streaming Wars. In the third South Park special, we get a bit of a play on the streaming service, with Paramount+ entering an already saturated streaming market. We’ve got that, plus some intel that Cartman locks horns(again) with his mum in a battle of the wills, with an epic conflict expected to unfold. That’s all we’ve got until South Park: The Streaming Wars starts streaming on Paramount+ on June 2.

Tom Swift

Also landing on June 2 is Tom Swift. A spinoff from the mystery series Nancy Drew, Tom Swift follows an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth. Paramount describes Tom as “devilishly charming” and a man that “any man would kill to be, or be with” – a man “with the world in the palm of his hand”. But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.

Evil

Now in its third season, the series about the battle between science and religion, Evil, focuses on a sceptical forensic psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor. The duo investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

You can catch the third season of Evil on Paramount+ in Australia mid-way through this month – June 13 to be exact.

Players

The last recommendation from Gizmodo Australia for what’s streaming on Paramount+ this month is Players. Players is a comedic documentary-style series that follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. We can’t decide if this one is going to be great or not, watch with us on June 17 when episode one drops.

