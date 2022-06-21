Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Claws Its Way Out of the Upside Down

As we come closer to the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, Netflix has released a preview trailer for the finale. This season had a split release schedule, with the first seven episodes released on May 27th, and the last two slated for a July 1 drop. And after that intense cliffhanger in Episode 7, fans are on the edge of their seat wondering what happens next.

The trailer shows Max Mayfield in the Upside Down as Steve Harrington drives a bus full of monster-hunting children. Vecna has been released into the real world, and amid a fantastic remix of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) we get flashes of all the characters preparing to fight the entire Upside Down in an attempt to save Hawkins and destroy the evil plane.

After Volume 1, we know about Vecna’s origins, have watched Eleven struggle with her powers, and have even gotten some pretty cringy moments as the Hellfire Club balances school and supernatural demon fighting. Through flashbacks and explorations into arctic Russia, Stranger Things seems intent on excavating the entire Upside Down and laying it bare for fans to pick apart. There was also a short preview that was released around the same time as Volume 1.

Netflix has already confirmed that Stranger Things will get a fifth and final season, so while there might be a happy ending in a few years, I think that it’s pretty safe to say that things are going to get much (much) worse for the Hawkins gang before they get better.

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 arrives on Netflix July 1.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.