The Phones We’re Using Every Day

So far in 2022 we’ve seen new phones from the likes of Samsung, Apple and Oppo, with confirmation from Google another Pixel was soon headed our way and rumours also swirling about the iPhone 14. Every few months it seems like a new phone is begging to be ours.

But what does everyone actually use around the Gizmodo Australia office? We did a little investigating. Here’s what we’re using and why.

The phones we’re using in 2022

iPhone 13

I’m on an iPhone 13 now which was a major step up from my old iPhone 8. I was holding on to the 8 as a home button truther but now I’m Face ID all the way. – Lauren

iPhone 6

I use the world’s most smashed up iPhone 6 because I constantly lose/break phones so I can’t justify the money for a new one knowing the cycle will only repeat itself. Also, I don’t use social media so don’t see the point having the latest/greatest camera or screen when I’m using it more functionally than for entertainment. – Isabella

Samsung a50

I’m on a Samsung a50, which I loathe, but I have strict rules for myself for phone buying or else I’d buy myself something shiny every year. Run it till it breaks gang. – Mateus

iPhone 13 mini

Right now I use the iPhone 13 Mini because phones are too big. I am serious. In fact, if I could have it smaller, I happily would (the iPhone 5 was my preferred size). I like being able to use a phone one-handed for all purposes. I also liked the ASUS Zenfone 8, but didn’t end up getting one. – Zac

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

I, too, am a ‘run it ‘til it breaks’ kinda gal. I recently upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE after picking up the Samsung Galaxy S9 back in 2018. I take really good care of my phones (I don’t drop them), so most of the ones I’ve owned last about four years. I won’t upgrade mine until its noticeably laggy. Now I’m already behind with the S20 FE. – Bella

iPhone 12

I have this weird thing where I upgrade every even number for some reason? so I’ve had the 4, 6, 8, X and 12. – Josie

iPhone 11

I had an iPhone 6 that I only upgraded when it finally fell apart a year after the 11 arrived. Current plan is to run this one into the ground in time for the iPhone 16. – David

iPhone 13 Pro Max

In my review of the 13 Pro Max I said it was too big. I thought I’d give it a proper go and since I did, I haven’t turned back. It’s like having a small iPad in your pocket that takes kick-ass photos. Sorry Zac, the bigger the better for phones. – Asha

Google Pixel 6 Pro

I use two phones, and asking me to choose between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 6 Pro is like asking me to pick a favourite child. They’re both different enough that I can’t possibly compare them. – Asha