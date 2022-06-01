Our Flag Means Death (Finally!) Sets Sail for Season 2

HBO Max kicked off Pride Month by announcing a second season of Our Flag Means Death, a pirate workplace comedy that centres queer romance and characters. The renewal, announced via press release, comes in the wake of the show spending nearly 10 weeks on the top of the in-demand streaming charts. For a show with almost no marketing except word-of-mouth, that’s not bad.

Our Flag Means Death is the brainchild of David Jenkins, who previously created 2016’s People of Earth. He found comedy treasure with this new show, which centres on the relationship between two historical pirates, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Edward Teach, known as Blackbeard (Taika Waititi, who also directed the first episode and is one of the series’ executive producers). While the real Bonnet and Teach did interact at some point in their illustrious pirating careers, that’s about where the historical veracity ends. And for that, fans are glad, because Jenkins’ series ended up being a wonderfully hilarious tongue-in-cheek show about being queer on the Caribbean main.

Jenkins said in the press release, “We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

The online fandom surrounding the show has been advocating for the renewal of Our Flag Means Death ever since it ended. After HBO Max announced that it had renewed another series, Julia, in early May — ahead of its first-season finale, and certainly without the kind of ratings that Our Flag Means Death boasted — the fans again turned to Twitter and Tumblr in support of the queer little show. Hashtags like #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath have been searched hundreds of thousands of times over the course of the two months since the finale aired… and the outpouring of enthusiasm clearly made an impact. There’s no word yet on when season two might arrive, but now fans can put all their energy toward hoping erstwhile lovers-soulmates-matelots Bonnet and Blackbeard will reunite very soon.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.