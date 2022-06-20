The Nintendo Switch OLED’s Price Has Hit an All-Time Low With This Sale

Released in October last year, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is the obvious choice if you’re interested in upgrading your current Switch, or joining the Nintendo party train. Building upon the features that the base model lacked, it boasts a bigger and better screen, double the internal capacity, a redesigned kickstand and improved stereo speakers.

Upon its initial release, the OLED model started at an RRP of $539.95 but has now dropped to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. If you head over to eBay Australia from here, you can score the Nintendo Switch OLED on sale for $411.96 by using the code SAFY20 at checkout.

You can save an extra 2% off this sale price if you use the promo code PLUSFY22, which brings the Switch OLED’s price down to $401.66.

There’s a slight catch with the second promo code, as this offer is only available to eBay Plus members. However, if you don’t want to add yet another monthly subscription to your ever-growing list, eBay offers the first month of a Plus membership for free. So you can grab your discounted Switch and cancel your subscription before the first billed month rolls around.

Considering that the original Nintendo Switch usually sells for an RRP of $469, you might be asking yourself, “why should I go for the OLED model when the original model is even cheaper?”, which is a fair question. Look at it this way, considering how much better the OLED model is compared to the original, getting it while saving over $50 off the price of the standard model is a steal.

But get in quick because this deal will end on 26 June.

Why should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED model over the original?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is everything the baseline model should have been when it was first released back in 2017. While the new colour scheme isn’t much to gawk at (they really missed an opportunity here to add in some bonza colours), it makes up for it with its 7-inch OLED screen. The original model sports a screen size of only 6.2-inches, and if you’re ever held one in your hands you know you’ll be squinting at those little sprites as they dance across the glass.

While we all love the bigger screen, if the picture is what matters more to you while gaming, then its a no-brainer to go with the Switch OLED. The visuals are both richer and brighter, despite the fact that Nintendo kept the resolution at 720p.

A big plus for us is the expanded internal storage. While the original could only hold a maximum of 32GB, the OLED model doubles it to 64GB. While the Switch’s internal storage can’t hold as much as an Xbox or PS5, 64GB is a welcome update — especially if you’re a fan of those open-world RPGs that love to take up as much space as possible. You can always grab a microSD card if you run out of room.

If you’ve ever suffered from Wi-Fi connection issues, the addition of an Ethernet port on the dock is a true gift. No more will you need to fear losing all of those mystery gifts you’re trying to receive while playing Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Lastly, the original Switch’s kickstand was straight-up flimsy. There’s no other word to describe it. To think that a little piece of plastic could prop up your console is foolish. Thankfully, the improved kickstand runs the length of the new Switch and features sturdier hinges, which is perfect for streaming YouTube videos or the recently added Crunchyroll app.

You can nab the Nintendo Switch OLED model while it’s on sale at eBay Australia from here. Don’t forget to use the promo codes SAFY20 or PLUSFY22 when checking out.