NBN Co Has Boosted its Enterprise Ethernet Service to Almost 10Gbps, But You Probably Can’t Get it

The company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Network has upped its Enterprise Ethernet service, boosting it to (almost) 10Gbps.

The catch here, of course, is that it’s for enterprise, not us Average Joes. I know, we went through this with TPG just the other day.

In what NBN Co is calling a “gamechanger” to “help lift the digital capability of many businesses throughout Australia”, the company has “turbocharged” its Enterprise Ethernet service. This means eligible business customers are now able to order broadband based on wholesale speed tiers of up to almost 10Gbps. This translates to up to 10-times faster than before.

From today, June 30, internet retailers will be able to offer plans based on a range of much faster NBN wholesale speed tiers in metro and regional Australia. A range of plans based on new wholesale speed tier options between 2Gbps and close to 10Gbps will be available to new and existing NBN Enterprise Ethernet customers.

In case you’re unfamiliar, NBN Enterprise Ethernet is billed as a premium, high performance fibre access network designed to be both fast and reliable. It’s built using dedicated fibre between the fibre access node and the premises.

With its Enterprise Ethernet, NBN Co is targeting industries like those involved in health imaging, schools, franchises and small to medium businesses with high upload and download requirements.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so too does the NBN business offering – we expect demand for higher speed services to grow over time, as businesses further invest in technologies that require reliable, secure, high-speed broadband connectivity, including those in regional areas,” said Steve O’Rourke, GM of business customer experience at NBN Co.

NBN said approximately two-thirds of locations within the NBN Business Fibre Zones will be eligible. This translates to about 304 business fibre zones with a footprint that covers around 900,000 businesses.