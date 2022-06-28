We Have an LG OLED to Give Away, If Great TVs Are Your Thing

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your TV, but start reading into OLED, QLED and Mini-LED and just sort-of give up and forget about it until the next time you get stuck into a binge, sounds like you should enter our latest competition.

Thanks to our friends at LG, we’ve got an LG C2 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV valued at $5,399 RRP to give away. Read on to see how you can make it yours.

So, what is it?

A brand new 65-inch, 4K Smart OLED TV. In a recent review we did of the LG OLED, we said OLED gives you brilliant picture, LG now has its operating system ducks in line and that the company’s 2022 range delivers better than decent sound (negating the need for a soundbar while watching a lot of content).

The idea is that with OLED, you’ll experience vivid life-like images through LG OLED self-lit pixel technology that turn on and off to achieve perfect blacks and infinite contrast. The result is a realistic viewing experience without the restrictions of backlight technology. While that does sound like I want to sell you something, I don’t. I want to give it away. And would we really be offering up something we didn’t like?

While you could go bigger, 65-inch is probably the best size to accomodate most people (and you should definitely use it for gaming, the graphics slap).

Specs at a glance:

LG 4K self-lit OLED evo for advanced OLED picture quality

Designed for gaming, movie and sport viewing

HDMI 2.1 support for 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and eARC

Dolby Vision IQ for brilliant picture & Dolby Atmos for immersive sound

Apps include Disney+, Stan, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, Foxtel, Kayo and Optus Sport.

You can read more from LG about the TV here.

Tight. How do I win the LG TV?

Alright, you in? Here’s how to enter:

Hit the widget embedded in this piece below and pop your details in. We’ll need those to send the TV out if you win. If you can’t see the widget, make sure you turn off your Adblock/extensions and then refresh this page. We’ll ask you to follow our Gizmodo AU email newsletter, and then ask a simple question.

In 25 words or less, tell us which movie (and what scene in particular) will be the first you play on the new TV.

WIN: XXX Remember: it’s 25 words or less (so get creative, we expect you to bring your A-game), and you’ll need to be over 18 to enter. We only have one LG OLED 65-inch TV valued at $5,399 RRP to give away. The giveaway runs from June 28 through July 19, 2022. Winners will be notified via email following the conclusion of the competition.

You can check out the full terms and conditions in the entry widget if you’d like to know more. Good luck, and I thoroughly look forward to reading your responses.