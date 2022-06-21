Léa Seydoux Joins Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as Lady Margot

Warner Bros. has opened its bag to just keep adding more and more names to its blockbuster sci-fi franchise as Léa Seydoux joins the ensemble for Dune: Part Two. Deadline reports she is set to play Lady Margot in the upcoming sequel based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic from Denis Villeneuve, who is returning as director, producer, and co-writer alongside Jon Spaihts.

The No Time To Die actress joins recently announced cast members Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler. Returning cast members include Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin.

Lady Margot is a part of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood alongside Lady Jessica (Ferguson), who has been implanted among the various families to further the aims of the Reverend Mother and the sect’s influence on the royal families. She’s more faithful to their ends than Jessica and plays a role in setting into motion more of their plans to retain their presence, no matter how things shake out after the hit on House Atreides — all while the players at large are unaware that Jessica and Paul (Chalamet) survived and are hiding with the Fremen.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released October 20, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.