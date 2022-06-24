Jon Snow Knew Something, Specifically the Idea for His TV Spin-Off

When Game of Thrones aired, much hay was made about the showmakers’ refusal to allow star Kit Harington to cut his long hair because of his role as Jon Snow, a rule that Harington himself vocally hated. Apparently, the actor has gotten over it since Thrones went off the air in 2019, because it turns out the idea for the Jon Snow-centric TV sequel to the hit fantasy series was none other than Harington’s idea.

George R.R. Martin confirmed this surprising fact on his Not a Blog, which I remind you is absolutely blog:

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific. …

“Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.”

Martin also revealed the working title for the show, which is — and please hold onto your hats and monocles, lest they fly off your head and face in surprise, respectively — Snow. What Martin did not mention is what the hell the show will be about, given that Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow crossing the Wall to abandon the Seven Kingdoms he technically was in line to rule, instead choosing to live with the Wildlings. Will he head south to help his half-brother and current ruler Bran? Are dragons going to be involved, or maybe other secretly surviving Targaryens who claim to have a, er, claim to the Iron Throne? Are other monsters lurking behind the Wall now that the White Walkers have been destroyed?

Snow is currently one of several million Game of Thrones-adjacent projects HBO currently has in development, but given that this includes the original series’ best-known and most recognisable star, one has to imagine that it has a major advantage over other spin-offs. Even if Harington demands a haircut before filming starts.

