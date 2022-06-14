Joker 2 Might Add Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn (and Be a Musical?)

This is, to use the most obvious phrase on the table, not a joke: according to a new report, Oscar-winning singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga is in early negotiations to co-star as Harley Quinn opposite the returning Joaquin Phoenix (also an Oscar winner) in Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, recently announced to be titled Joker: Folie à deux. Which is apparently a musical!

Yeah, that is a lot to take in. But it comes from a reliable source: the Hollywood Reporter, which had the exclusive on the news.

