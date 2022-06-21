The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Huge Swaths of the Internet Go Down During Cloudflare Outage

Matt Novak

Matt Novak

Published 45 mins ago: June 21, 2022 at 5:20 pm -
Filed to:business finance
cloudflarecoinbasecomputer networkingcyberwarfaredenial of service attackdoordashfreedom of speech in the united statesgrindrinternetinternet securityleague of legendsmediacomreverse proxytechnology internet
Huge Swaths of the Internet Go Down During Cloudflare OutageClose-up of logo on facade at headquarters of cyber security company Cloudflare in the South of Market (SoMA) neighbourhood of San Francisco, California, June 10, 2019. (Photo: Smith Collection/Gado, Getty Images)

A large number of websites went down early Tuesday, including many tied to Cloudflare, a web security company that provides services like protection against DDoS attacks. Websites and apps including Discord, Medium, Coinbase, Grindr, and DoorDash all appeared to be delivering errors early Tuesday, according to Down Detector.

“Cloudflare is investigating wide-spread issues with our services and/or network,” the service said on its status page at 2:57 p.m. ET.

“Users may experience errors or timeouts reaching Cloudflare’s network or services. We will update this status page to clarify the scope of impact as we continue the investigation,” the statement continued.

Cloudflare’s blog even delivered a “500 internal server error” on Tuesday.

Other websites with issues appear to be League of Legends, Crunchyroll, and Mediacom, according to Down Detector.

This is a developing story…

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.