Huge Swaths of the Internet Go Down During Cloudflare Outage

Close-up of logo on facade at headquarters of cyber security company Cloudflare in the South of Market (SoMA) neighbourhood of San Francisco, California, June 10, 2019. (Photo: Smith Collection/Gado, Getty Images)

A large number of websites went down early Tuesday, including many tied to Cloudflare, a web security company that provides services like protection against DDoS attacks. Websites and apps including Discord, Medium, Coinbase, Grindr, and DoorDash all appeared to be delivering errors early Tuesday, according to Down Detector.

“Cloudflare is investigating wide-spread issues with our services and/or network,” the service said on its status page at 2:57 p.m. ET.

“Users may experience errors or timeouts reaching Cloudflare’s network or services. We will update this status page to clarify the scope of impact as we continue the investigation,” the statement continued.

Cloudflare’s blog even delivered a “500 internal server error” on Tuesday.

Other websites with issues appear to be League of Legends, Crunchyroll, and Mediacom, according to Down Detector.

This is a developing story…