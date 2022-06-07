The Best EOFY Deals for Tech and Gaming In Australia

As the 2021-22 financial year draws to a close, it can only mean one thing – end of financial year sales. As per tradition, a few brands and retailers have launched their EOFY sales at the start of this month, which will most likely run until the end of June.
There are quite a few retailers running mid-year and EOFY sales, which include a range of products such as laptops, smartphones and gadgets. Now’s a great time to grab yourself a much-needed upgrade that you can claim on tax.
Some retailers prefer to hang onto their sale offers until closer to the end of the month, so be sure to check back here as we’ll be updating this piece when more EOFY deals become available.
You can check out the best EOFY sales for computers, gaming, mobile plans and more below.
Best EOFY Sales
You can check out the deals currently available during the current EOFY sales below.
EOFY Computer Sales
- Dell: Grab a bargain across a range of Dell products, including:
- Up to 40% off selected laptops (until 16 June)
- Up to 20% off selected XPS laptops (until 16 June)
- Up to 45% off selected desktops (until 16 June)
- Up to 70% off selected peripherals and accessories (until 16 June)
- Up to 25% off selected Alienware PCs (until 9 June)
- Up to 40% off selected monitors (until 9 June)
- eBay: Save a further 5% off the EOFY sales from various brands and retailers, including EB Games, Samsung and Dyson, with the code FYXTRA. You can also 20% off with the code PLFY20 if you’re an eBay Plus member.
- HTC:
- VIVE Cosmos Elite – now $1,099 (down from $1,699)
- VIVE Cosmos Elite Headset – now $699 (down from $799)
- VIVE Cosmos – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- Amazon Australia:
- HP: Save up to 35% on selected HP products
- Lenovo: Save up to 59% off selected laptops, desktops, software and more when you use the code EOFY when checking out.
- Mwave: Massive savings across a range of PC gear, including up to $80 off mice, up to $2,200 off laptops and up to $500 monitors.
- Microsoft: Save on select Surface laptops.
- Kogan: Save on a range of PC gear.
EOFY Gadget and Appliance Sales
- BIG W: Save on a range of home tech and appliances, including:
- Jabra: Save on select Jabra earbuds, including:
- Elite 7 Pro – now $199 (down from $299)
- Elite 7 Active – now $179 (down from $279)
- Elite 4 Active – now $139 (down from $179)
- Elite 3 – now $79 (down from $119)
- Bing Lee: Massive savings across a range of tech and appliances, including laptops, up to 25% off select soundbars and 20% off select Razer peripherals.
- KitchenAid: Save up to 20% on selected products.
- Lovehoney: Up to 50% off their range of sex toys, lingerie and accessories.
- ShaverShop: Save up to 80% on a range of men’s and women’s grooming appliances, including ghd hair straighteners, Wahl shavers and Oral-B toothbrushes.
- Soundboks Gen.3 Bluetooth speaker – now $1,439.10 (down from $1,599)
EOFY Gaming Sales
- Amazon Australia:
- Kogan: Save on a range of UHD LED Smart TVs and videogames.
Want more EOFY deals?
Check out more savings below: