The Best EOFY Deals for Tech and Gaming In Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As the 2021-22 financial year draws to a close, it can only mean one thing – end of financial year sales. As per tradition, a few brands and retailers have launched their EOFY sales at the start of this month, which will most likely run until the end of June.

There are quite a few retailers running mid-year and EOFY sales, which include a range of products such as laptops, smartphones and gadgets. Now’s a great time to grab yourself a much-needed upgrade that you can claim on tax.

Some retailers prefer to hang onto their sale offers until closer to the end of the month, so be sure to check back here as we’ll be updating this piece when more EOFY deals become available.

You can check out the best EOFY sales for computers, gaming, mobile plans and more below.

Best EOFY Sales

You can check out the deals currently available during the current EOFY sales below.

EOFY Computer Sales

EOFY Gadget and Appliance Sales

EOFY Gaming Sales

Want more EOFY deals?

Check out more savings below: