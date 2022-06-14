Elon Musk to Take Questions From Twitter Workers at Potentially Explosive Town Hall

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may as well be the living tech embodiment of Katy Perry’s 2008 hit song, “Hot N Cold,” given that it perfectly describes his state of mind with its insightful prose: “Cause you’re hot then you’re cold. You’re yes then you’re no.” In fact, that might be a good song to play at the Twitter town hall on Thursday, where Musk is scheduled to make an appearance.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told staff in an email on Monday that Musk would be answering questions in a virtual employee all-hands meeting on Thursday, according to a report from Insider, which had access to the message. The all-hands meeting will be moderated Leslie Berland, the company’s chief marketing officer and head of people, who will ask Musk questions submitted by staffers.

Agrawal’s email reportedly said that the all-hands would “cover topics and questions that have been raised over the past few weeks,” Insider reported. Considering that these topics include, in no particular order, letting former president and leader of the swamp Donald Trump back on the platform, layoffs at the company, a potential relaxation of content moderation policies, and whether Musk will actually buy Twitter at all, the conversation could get pretty intense.

Twitter confirmed to Gizmodo that Musk would be attending an employee meeting this week and said it had no further comment on the matter at this time.

This is the first time Musk will address the social media platform’s workers directly since he agreed to acquire the company for $US44 ($61) billion on April 25. Twitter has been consumed by nothing short of mayhem since then, with Musk bullying employees and apparently trying to use bots as an excuse to back out of the deal or get a better price. Last week, Twitter finally caved into the grown man’s whining, giving him access to its “firehose” of data including real-time tweets and associated metadata so he could look into the bot issue himself.