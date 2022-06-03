Dave Filoni Knows How Ahsoka Met Luke, But He’s Not Telling Yet

Arguably the most important meeting in Star Wars history has taken place, we just haven’t seen it. After The Book of Boba Fett, we now know that Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker were acquaintances in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. But how that meeting of the forever-linked Force wielders happened, no one knows. Well, Star Wars mega producer Dave Filoni does, but he’s not telling.

In the original trilogy, Luke is clueless. From when we first meet him buying droids until he parties with the Ewoks, there is so much the farm boy turned Jedi doesn’t know. He learns a lot, like who his father and sister are — but what his father was like, the history of the Jedi, more about his mentors Yoda and Obi-Wan, there’s really no way for him to get that information (without the help of a few Force Ghosts, of course).

That changed in recent years with the revelation that Ahsoka Tano was still alive after the events of Return of the Jedi, first on Star Wars Rebels and then The Mandalorian. Of course, Ahsoka was Anakin’s Padawan during The Clone Wars, which means she not only knew basically everything about Luke’s dad, but much about his mum, his friends, the Jedi Order, you name it. All of which came to a head on The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year when, for the first time, Ahsoka and Luke appeared on screen together. But instead of the pair geeking out over each other, that was in the past. They already knew each other and the conversation was, largely, about mutual friend Grogu. “Will I see you again,” Luke asked. “Perhaps,” she replied.

But if you love Star Wars, a huge piece of the puzzle is missing. How did Ahsoka meet Luke? When and where did they meet? What did they talk about? And, most importantly, will we ever see it? Speaking to Screenrant at Star Wars Celebration, Filoni (Ahsoka’s co-creator, director of the aforementioned Boba Fett episode, and writer of the Ahsoka series) revealed that he’s come up with an idea about the meeting, he’s just not sure when the right time to tell it would be. Here’s the clip.

So, it’s time to speculate. When could this story potentially happen?

The most obvious place is on the upcoming Ashoka show. Though it seems that show will primarily be about Ahsoka and Sabine tracking down their friend Ezra Bridger from Rebels, Ahsoka meeting the son of her former Padawan and learning about Anakin’s redemption would certainly be a huge character-building moment. Not just for Luke but for Ahsoka too. The last time she saw Anakin, the two fought. So finding out that he since killed Palpatine and became one with the Force would, surely, bring her peace and happiness.

But CGI-recreated young Luke Skywalker is expensive, and to do so just so he can chat with Ahsoka might be a bit much. My ideal situation, and one that might not play out but it’s worth floating out there, is a book. An entire book that is just about them meeting. This way you can send them on an adventure, they can sit in a room and have a fascinating conversation, and it’s all canon. But you don’t have to worry about fitting it into the structure of another show, or expensive production costs.

How would you like to hear Filoni’s story of Ahsoka meeting Luke? What do you think is the most interesting thing they could talk about? Tell us below.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.