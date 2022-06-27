‘City Symphony’ App Brings Gamified Exploration to Brisbane With Music

An academic from the University of Queensland (UQ) has developed an augmented reality (AR) music experience for urban exploration around Brisbane called “City Symphony”.

The AR music app is designed to enhance your experience when walking throughout Brisbane. It has been launched as a part of the World Science Festival’s Curiocity Brisbane.

The idea of City Symphony is to create sounds that match the place you’re in. It’s interactive and involves a bit of world-building, gamifying urban exploration.

“This exciting interactive mobile app, City Symphony, streams a personal cinematic soundtrack while you stroll through Brisbane’s streets and landmarks, revealing a world of audio based on your location,” said UQ’s associate professor, Doctor Eve Klein, a co-creator of the experience.

“We have worked with writers, actors and musicians to create a soundtrack for Brisbane.

“You can literally step inside and remix the music of artists like Kate Miller-Heidke and The Ancient Bloods. You can walk alongside a refugee, hear about meeting a first love, and share in secrets people tell Maiwar, the Brisbane River.”

Hundreds of local artists and community members were involved in the creation of these experiences, developed in partnership with Queensland Music Festival. The UQ website claims that the AR experience will be different for every user.

“Where you move, when you move and how you move changes the content you experience,” Klein told Gizmodo Australia.

There are nine different pathways to explore as a part of the AR experience, including the Brisbane Botanic Gardens and the Queen Street Mall. You can also book a guided tour.

“Brisbane City is treated like an open-world game space to encourage people to meet someone different from themselves and feel more connected to this place we all share,” added Klein.

“This is a choose your own adventure, so all you need to do is download the app, pick a spot on the map, put your headphones in and start.”

This isn’t exactly new technology, but it’s a great example of using innovative tech to gamify walking experiences (perhaps the best example is Pokémon GO).

The City Symphony experience will be running in Brisbane from 24 June to 24 July.