Can You Guess a Movie Based on a Single Frame?

I used to be someone who started every morning with Wordle and all its spin-offs. I mastered how to play four, even eight Wordles, but a few weeks ago I went about my morning routine — a run, coffee, and work — and simply didn’t feel the need. Not even the Gay Wordle. (Happy Pride.)

If you’re like me and in need of spicing up your morning puzzle routine, and you’re also something of a cinephile, then Framed might just hit the spot. It appeals to anyone who dabbled in Wordle-adjacent puzzles like the Box Office Game or Heardle.

How to play Framed

If you don’t know how Wordle’s gameplay works and you still clicked on this article, then I’m mystified by your relationship with the internet. Nevertheless, here’s the gist:

Framed starts you off with a single movie frame. You try to guess the movie based off that still. If you get it wrong, you’re given another frame, and these new images reveal more information until you use up your six guesses in total. For instance, your first frame may be a dimly lit landscape shot, but frame number five might include a character or two to help you figure out the right answer. Like Wordle and all its variants — including the thematically similar the Box Office Game — this browser-based game brings a new puzzle every day.

Unlike its predecessors, what draws me to Framed is that it seems to be fairly accessible — you don’t need to be a film geek to crack the case. Some of the answers from the past week include Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Dark Knight, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Then again, I’ve always been a sucker for frame-based gameplay. When I was in middle school, I would try to get people to test my ability to identify different episodes of Friends based solely off of Rachel’s hair and outfit. I may not have had a lot of friends, but I sure felt close with Jennifer Aniston. With that confession out of the way, here’s the link to play Framed. Good luck.