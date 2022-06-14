The Top 4 EOFY Laptop Sales You Need to Know About

The annual end of financial year sales are in full swing right now, with a wide variety of deals going from tech to NBN plans. If you’re currently in the market for a new laptop, these sales might be the push you’ve been waiting for.

Whether you just need a replacement because your current laptop’s battery dies the moment it’s unplugged, or you’re looking for a portable gaming option, there are a fair few EOFY sales going right now, where you can save hundreds of dollars off retail price. To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve sorted through all the best EOFY sales for laptops for you.

Here are our picks for the best Australian EOFY laptop deals.

Dell’s EOFY Laptop Sale

If you’re looking for a great deal on a gaming laptop, then look no further. Dell is currently offering up to 30% off laptops from its G Series and gaming label Alienware.

If you’re buying on a budget, Dell’s G Series laptops are pretty good for the price you’ll be paying. Internally, you’ve got decent hardware specs with Intel or Ryzen CPUs (pick your preference), NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, 16GB of DDDR4 memory, and displays with consistent 120Hz refresh rates, which should treat you well with most games (as a rule of thumb, avoid anything with RAM lower than 16GB). However, if you’re after top-tier performance and are able to spend extra, the Alienware laptops are worth the money. Most of these laptops have displays with 165Hz refresh rates, which is nuts for a portable PC.

Here are a few Dell highlights:

A lot of these laptops are on clearance, so stock is limited. You can check the rest of Dell’s G Series and Alienware laptop deals here.

HP’s EOFY Laptop Sale

If you’re looking to pick up a laptop without cracking $1,000, then you might want to turn your attention to HP’s EOFY sales. You can currently save up to 40% off a few of HP’s Pavilion laptops, with new offers being added weekly, which will save you a solid $600 of their respective retail prices.

Here are the best HP laptop deals deals:

You can check HP’s EOFY laptop deals here. You can also use the promo code GEAR to save 20% off any two accessories or 30% off any three accessories when purchased with any of these laptops.

Lenovo’s EOFY Laptop Sale

Over at Lenovo, when you use the promo code EOFY while checking out, you can score up to 50% off selected laptops, desktops and more.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad range includes fairly affordable, lightweight laptops that’ll serve you well if you’re after something for basic personal use and, depending on your job, should serve you well as a work laptop too. If you’re after something with a little bit more processing power, one of Lenovo’s ThinkPad should keep you covered.

Here are a few highlight offers:

You can check Lenovo’s EOFY laptop deals here – and don’t forget to use the promo code EOFY when checking out.

Acer’s EOFY Laptop Sale

For its EOFY sale, Acer has a pretty broad range of laptop deals available – including its Chromebooks, TravelMate, Aspire and Swift ranges – which should work with just about any budget or performance requirement. As an added bonus, if you purchase a Swift 3 or Swift 5 laptop, you’ll be eligible to redeem a $200 Ovolo Hotel e-gift card.

You can check Acer’s EOFY laptop deals here. Depending on which model you purchase, Acer will through in a bonus laptop sleeve too.

