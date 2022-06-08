Belkin’s New Volume Limited Wireless Earbuds Are Designed Specifically For Kids

In a supposedly ideal world, kids would spend their childhoods running through fields collecting flowers instead of watching TV, listening to music, and playing video games. Back here in reality, occasional digital distractions can be a parent’s only source of sanity, so Belkin has created a set of wireless earbuds designed specifically for kids that ensures they won’t damage their eardrums.

As useful as headphones are for tuning out a world we’re all entirely tired of, the reality is that wearing a device designed to blast sound waves directly into your ears can potentially result in damage and hearing loss if not used responsibly — and a responsible use of technology isn’t exactly something kids are known for.

Designed for children aged seven and older, Belkin’s new Soundform Nano Wireless Earbuds for Kids’ most compelling feature is a volume limiter that caps the sound pumped into little ears to a maximum of 85-decibels. For comparison, Apple’s AirPods can often peak at over 110-decibels depending on what someone is listening to, which greatly increases the risk of hearing damage if used by kids who don’t realise they shouldn’t crank their Kidz Bop albums beyond a comfortable listening level.

Available in three colours: blue, pink, and white for just $US50 ($69) each, the Soundform Nano Wireless earbuds also come with five different sizes of swappable silicone eartips, including an extra-extra small option for the youngest users that should make the earbuds feel more comfortable when worn in smaller ears. Battery life is rated at five hours per charge, with the included charging case boosting that to a total of 24 hours before a two-hour recharge from a power cable is needed.

The earbuds sound like a solid alternative to pricier options from Apple, Google, and Samsung, given the much increased odds of kids easily losing them. But the one area where Belkin potentially missed the mark with the targeted demographic is the Nano’s IPX5 water resistance rating. Kids are naturally drawn to puddles, ponds, and any natural source of filthy water, and while these can survive the occasional splash, IPX5 means they probably won’t survive a dunking if dropped in water.