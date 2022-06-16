Amazon Prime Day 2022 Isn’t Far Away So Here’s What You Can Expect

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, Amazon Prime Day is a pretty hard event to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Day 2022, from when it’s running to all the massive deals you can expect on the day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is Amazon’s big sales event. Originally created as a celebration of the online retailer’s 20th anniversary, Prime Day has become an annual tradition, with Amazon offering some massive bargains across a huge range of products and big name brands.

To get these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. If you’re not keen on having another subscription and are smart about your timing, you can grab these Prime Day deals and cancel your Prime membership before you’re charged the monthly fee of $6.99.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since its launch, Prime Day has traditionally been held in mid-July. Previously, the only outlier in Amazon Prime Day timing was in 2020, when the event was postponed to October 13 due to COVID-19.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set to officially start at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, 12 July. The event will then run for the following 48 hours, ending at 11:59am (AEST) Wednesday, 13 July 22.

However, due to Amazon’s many global stores, Australian shoppers will still be able to snag international deals up until 5pm (AEST), 14 July. That means you’ll have 65 hours to grab your fill of bargains.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one, convenient place.

What deals can we expect during Prime Day 2022?

Honestly, it’s probably easier to list out the deals you probably won’t be seeing during the event. Namely, due to the tiny amount of stock available in Australia, don’t expect to see the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

That said, there was a solid assortment of deals for Xbox One/Series X, PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch games and accessories available last year, along with a few boardgames.

Last year’s Prime Day saw some major discounts for a variety of big tech products, which ranged from the Oculus Quest 2 to Sennheiser headphones and home entertainment systems.

There were also some deals for major camera brands, like Canon, Panasonic and Fujifilm. With this being an Amazon event, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the online retailer will most likely be offering discounts on its range of smart home devices.

If you’re worried about missing some of the biggest and craziest deals on the day, don’t stress. We’ll have done the hard work for you and rounded those bargains up into one, convenient place. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back when the sale kicks off.

If you’re hungry for a bargain now and can’t wait for Prime Day, you can check Amazon Australia’s daily deals. You can also follow Gizmodo’s deal roundups here, including our EOFY sale coverage.

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Prime Day 2022 deals here.