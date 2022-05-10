Westworld’s First Season 4 Trailer Promises More Violent Delights to Come

Remember when Westworld season three ended and most fans of the series (including Gizmodo) kind of shrugged a big “huh” and moved on to the rest of the hellscape that was 2020? The series hopes to make up for underwhelming you with its fourth season — arriving next month, with a first trailer here today.

Set to the melancholy strains of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” it starts on that Western landscape we knew so well during seasons one and two — though, yes, that sleek, ultra-modern cityscape from season three also gets its due. And if the hints in this trailer are to be believed, might that city be a new Delos Destination in the making?

That trailer doesn’t give us much in the way of plot. But it does give us a crash course in who’ll be returning for more: Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb, and it looks like they’ll team up this season. Plus, Luke Hemsworth’s Stubbs; Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard; Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale; Angela Sarafyan’s Clementine; Ed Harris’ William — who is apparently very much back in Man in Black mode; and (surprise! Not really… you knew they’d find a way to bring her back) Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. Also, what have they done with Maeve’s daughter? The callback to season one, episode one with all the flies is a nice (and also completely terrifying) touch.

Of course, it remains to be seen which version of these people — particularly the ones who aren’t actually people — we’ll really be seeing in season four. Never forget Westworld adores confusing the viewer with flashbacks. Remember season two? If not, now’s a great time to do a rewatch, because Westworld season four hits HBO on June 26.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.