This Must-Have 8-Port USB Charging Station Is Now 50% Off

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From powerbanks to desk fans and wireless earbuds, it seems like we have an abundance of devices but not enough wall sockets to charge them all. And let’s not forget your smartphone that’s always dancing on the edge of a flat battery. To combat this issue, consider this AUTENS USB charging station that will allow you to charge up to eight devices at the same time.

Instead of choosing between which device you need more, you can juice them all up at the same time. You won’t have to worry about buying more wall adapters nor scouring your house for more sockets to plug into.

This AUTENS 8-port USB charging station has been marked down to $39.48 (down from $75.99) and is a must-have if your gadgets are constantly competing for a space on your power board. While it is on sale for 45% off, if you select the 5% coupon on the product page, you’ll be able to increase your discount to 50% off.

What can this USB charging station do?

Not only is the AUTEN USB charging dock handy as a one-stop hub for all of your charging needs, but it even features a USB-C charging port in addition to its seven regular USB outlets.

Since most of us tend to kick our power boards out of sight, it can be annoying to feel your way down the sides of your bed as you try to switch your adapters. Or, if you like your power board front and centre, we guarantee that this USB charging station will take up half the desk space and look significantly better than your bulky, yellowed power board.

Looks aside, this USB charger packs a powerful punch. With eight ports, this USB charging dock can pump 40 watts of power into eight different devices simultaneously at full speed. Plus, it features QC 3.0 fast charging, so you can juice up all of your devices together in two hours flat.

Perhaps our favourite feature is its LCD digital display that shows each charging port’s current status. This is super handy if you want to know how far along your device has charged at a glance.

Shop it here for a limited time at $39.48 with a coupon.