This Week’s Toy News Celebrates Those Wars Among the Stars

Welcome back to Gizmodo’s Toy Aisle, where this week we’re exclusively featuring toys revealed as part of Star Wars Celebration 2022 taking place in Anaheim, California, right now. That includes new collectibles from Lego, Hasbro, Mattel, Jazwares, Hot Toys, and countless other previews of where you’ll be spending your money the rest of the year. Check it out!

Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter

With Disney’s new Obi-Wan Kenobi series starting today, Lego revealed a handful of new sets ahead of Star Wars Celebration and the Disney+ premiere, including a new version of Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter. With just 282 pieces it’s a lot smaller than older versions and doesn’t include the Hyperdrive ring this time, but alongside minifigure versions of Obi-Wan and R4-P17, it also adds a Taun We figure, which is possibly her first appearance in Lego form. The set will be officially available starting August 1, but is available for pre-order now for $US30 ($42).

Mattel Star Wars Darth Vader Voice Manipulator Feature Plush

There are two impersonations people attempt at least once in their lifetime: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Darth Vader. For most of us, both are probably embarrassingly bad, but this 11-inch plush version of Anakin-gone-bad from Mattel will help improve your Vader impersonation. When his hand is squeezed, Vader’s miniature lightsaber starts to glow, and a voice changer is activated, making anyone sound deeper and more menacing. We don’t know if it works in real-time or parrots back everything you say in Vader’s voice, but we do know it’s a Walmart exclusive and will sell for $US30 ($42).

Hasbro Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Lo-LA59 (LOLA) Animatronic Edition

We’re going to do our best to avoid any spoilers for those who haven’t seen the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi yet, but it now seems like every new Star Wars series and movie needs to introduce a new adorable droid companion, and this time around it’s a walking/flying puck who goes by LOLA, short for Lo-LA59. Like clockwork, Hasbro has just revealed a handful of new toy versions of LOLA, including a $US90 ($125) animatronic version with a touch sensor that activates over 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations in response. It will be available for pre-order starting on June 1 at Hasbro Pulse, but won’t ship until sometime in the fall. (We can’t be the only people to notice the Mickey-esque ears, right?)

Hasbro Star Wars Retro Collection Star Wars: A New Hope Collectible Multipack

If you needed yet another reminder that the “good old days” weren’t actually so great, Hasbro’s Star Wars Retro Collection rounds up six, 3.75-inch-scale figures with sculpts and paints inspired by the original Kenner figures from the ‘70s. Featuring a whopping five points of articulation each (although that Stormtrooper doesn’t look like they can turn their head), each figure comes individually carded in weathered packaging that looks like it’s been collecting dust in a parents’ basement for decades. The set is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse now for $US69 ($96), but won’t ship until October 1.

Lego Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe

As one of the last remaining Jedis who managed to avoid the fate of most Jedis after Order 66, the new Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series on Disney+ will feature the Galactic Empire’s continued attempts to hunt down Obi-Wan while he does his best to ensure that Luke Skywalker remains safe and hidden. Facing off against Obi-Wan are the lightsaber-wielding Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister), and the Fifth Brother, who are all included as minifigures with the new 924-piece Inquisitor Transport Scythe set, available starting on August 1 for $US100 ($139), with pre-orders available now.

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Reva (Third Sister)

With the new series hitting Disney+ starting today, we’re not going to spoil the backstory of Reva or why she joined the Imperial Inquisitors and is so obsessed with hunting down Obi-Wan Kenobi. But after taking in the first two episodes, fans will probably be eager to grab Hasbro’s Black Series figure which includes two lightsaber accessories. It’s available for pre-order now on the Hasbro Pulse website, but fans may also be disappointed to find it’s not slated to ship until January of next year, long after the new series is over.

Jazwares Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron

For toy collectors focused on the vehicles of Star Wars, not the characters, there was no better way to amass a tiny fleet than with Micro Machines’ Action Fleet, which were larger than traditional Micro Machines but with far more detail. They disappeared from toy store shelves when Galoob became part of Hasbro, but not only did Jazwares help revive Micro Machines last year, the company is also sort of bringing Action Fleet back with a new line called the Micro Galaxy Squadron. Paired with one-inch figures, the vehicles in the new line, including everything from the Falcon to Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter, are a bit larger than the Action Fleet toys and range in price from $US6 ($8) to $US45 ($62), but you won’t hear us complaining.

Lego BrickHeadz Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader

D’awww. Lego continues to expand its extra-collectible BrickHeadz line with two new caricatured likenesses: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. Although Kenobi sort of looks like he’s battling a receding hairline, Vader translates to the blocky BrickHeadz form surprisingly well, with a pair of red eyes that look especially menacing beneath the protruding helmet. The 260-piece set includes both, and will be available starting on August 1 for $US20 ($28), although it’s not available for pre-order just yet.

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Jon Favreau Paz Vizsla

Earlier this week, IGN revealed that Jon Favreau, a driving force behind the early success of Disney+ and The Mandalorian, is getting the Star Wars Black Series figure nod from Hasbro. Favreau’s figure wears Paz Vizsla’s Mandalorian armour, who the actor/director voices in the series. The figure includes a helmet, jetpack, and blaster cannon, and will initially only be available to Star Wars Celebration attendees through codes that Hasbro is distributing at its booth for use on the Hasbro Pulse website. The $US40 ($56) figure won’t be available until the fall, but isn’t a con exclusive, as Hasbro will also be making it available in limited quantities once Celebration is over.

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Clone Wars Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper and BARC Speeder With Sidecar

The only thing more impressive than the level of detail Hot Toys puts into its 12th-scale figures is the level of detail it puts into its even larger vehicles. Its new Biker Advanced Recon Commando (BARC) speeder looks so authentic (and perfectly weathered) that it seems you could climb aboard and ride off into the two sunsets. As with the included Heavy Weapons Clone Trooper which boasts 28 points of articulation, features like the hand grips, foot pedals, steering vanes, engine flaps, and cannon can all be moved and posed on the speeder, as can the sidecar, allowing the passenger to independently engage other targets. Availability is expected sometime in the first half of 2023.

