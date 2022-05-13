This ‘Land Yacht’ RV Is So Big It Has a Garage

German RV maker Dembell has taken the term motorhome to a whole new level. As The Robb Report explains, its new “land yacht” is so big and luxurious that just about anyone could comfortably live on the road.

Manufactured by Dembell Motorhome and designed by Ustory Branding, the motorhome is based on a Mercedes Benz three-axle bus. It’s available in three trims with an interior designed by Italian firm Galeazzi e Minotti and customisable to your taste.

This thing is a rolling luxury apartment. Everything from massaging captain’s chairs in the cockpit to a queen-size fold-away bed to a dining table is there.

At the front of the RV, the cockpit is equipped with four captain’s seats that each come with air spring suspension and a built-in massage function. This area flows seamlessly onto the plush lounge that sports a large leather sofa, a 55-inch TV, and a lift-away queen bed that can accommodate guests or children when needed. There is also room to add an optional dining table.

There’s a full kitchen with Miele appliances, stone tiled bathroom, a bedroom suite that stretches the width of the motorhome, a Bose home theatre system, and an onboard generator with rooftop solar panels. There’s even a 1,000-litre freshwater tank. That isn’t the best part though.

There are three whole garage options with one large enough to store your Ferrari, or Aston, or whatever other supercar someone rich enough to buy this thing would drive.

It’s available in three sizes and can accommodate a wide range of vehicles. The first option comes with three slide-outs and offers just enough room to store a quad bike or bicycle. The small garage is fitted with two slide-outs and can fit smaller cars. Finally, the large garage boasts enough space to fit a Ferrari California or any other supercars measuring less than 4.50 m.

This article has been updated since it was first published.