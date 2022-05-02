The Tata Avinya Is an EV Without a Big Screen and Isn’t Very Sorry About That

Tata Motors, who is a little late to the game, unveiled a new electric concept on Friday, while promising to bring a new EV to the market by 2025. It says that it will be able to get over 483 km of range in “under 30 minutes.”

That EV is apparently not the concept Tata released, which it is calling Avinya, which Tata says is derived from Sanskrit and means “innovation.” The car, for now, is in large part about about how it looks, as this will likely be the basis for future Tata EVs to come.

A significant highlight on the front and the rear of the vehicle is the new identity. This new identity as a part of the DRL is a subtle nod to our commitment to enhance the quality of life and is a pivotal step in the evolution of EVs. It is also the manifesto and emphasises the Horizon and the Infinite possibilities that the Gen 3 electrification will offer. Gliding to the sides, one is met by the ‘Butterfly’ doors, which welcome you with open arms to a class leading spacious interior which is sure to make its occupants feel calm.

And while that is well and good, see what Tata has planned for the interior. Did you want a screen in your high-tech new EV? Haha, Tata says, fuck you.

Furthermore, envisaging a future trend, this concept is designed to believe that lesser screen time is the way to go. Taking this into consideration the AVINYA concept has been made screen-less, to bar any distractions inside the car and create a stress-free environment for the mind and soul.

This is, I should say, pretty bold, in that Tata are not only going screenless but also anticipating that the rest of the industry might go in that direction as well, because no screens are better for the mind and soul or something. That is… not what many other people think, mainly because a screen is an opportunity for ad space, and because Elon Musk has convinced the industry that every car needs a big screen, and virtually everyone except Tata agrees.

Still, I respect the hell out of it, and will respect it even more if Tata goes through with it, as this is just a concept, and not many other details about it were released, though Tata said the GEN 3 platform the car is based on will be used for other electrics, for lots of different applications. This is just the beginning, and a brave statement, too.

