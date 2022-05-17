Tatiana Maslany Is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in New Trailer

Finally our first full look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starring Tatiana Maslany as attorney Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who also becomes very green and tall when angry. The Marvel Studios and Disney+ comedy chronicles her journey to maintain her She-Hulk powers and also take on superhuman-oriented legal cases.

In the trailer we get to see Walters being tasked with that very specific workload probably due to her family Avengers connection. All while also grappling with her own set of powers and needing her cousin’s help. You can already tell that Maslany and Ruffalo are going to be a riot together. When Bruce tells Jennifer to channel Anger and Fear to transform and she retorts that’s “like the baseline for any woman just existing!”

Walters is just a woman in her thirties dealing with a transformative career and life, who doesn’t quite want the attention that being a hero would entail.

Especially when everyone wants to know She-Hulk.

Also along for the ride are Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky as the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. I think we can expect Wong to be held accountable for his underground fighting ring activities from Shang Chi. But let’s cut the guy a break he just got done dealing with the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Evens out, right?

The cast of the nine-episode series also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia with Jessica Gao serving as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao.

The show is set to drop August 17 on Disney+

Image: Marvel Studios

