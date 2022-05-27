Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Brings Back Cal Kestis and BD-1 for Another Adventure

It feels like so long ago, but it’s only been three years since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrived to near critical acclaim and even bigger sales. At the time, no one knew what to expect from Titanfall developer Respawn’s first foray into the Star Wars universe, but the single-player outing for Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) ended up being a big hit, and ended on the promise of more adventures after he and his allies managed to successfully escape the clutches of Darth Vader. If was never a question of if, but when we’d that we’d see more of Cal, BD-1, and the rest of the Stinger Mantis crew. Now thanks to Star Wars Celebration — at least tangentially, since this news was dropped independent of any panel or event at the actual convention — we now know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a real thing hitting next year.

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 27, 2022

The sequel to the 2019 hit follows up after Cal destroyed the Jedi holocron containing a list of potential Force users. When a new threat comes gunning for the Mantis crew, it falls to Cal to step up yet again. Like with any Star Wars character, this will require him to travel to new planets and brush shoulders with a few characters still kicking around between the prequel and original trilogies.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor should hit PS5, Xbox Series systems, and PC in 2023.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.