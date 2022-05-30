Say Goodbye to Star Wars Celebration 2022 With These Cosplay and Costume Pics

Star Wars Celebration has come to an end, and with it, a flood of news about what’s to come for Disney and Lucasfilm’s franchise. As always, that also meant plenty of incredible cosplay to marvel at. We got some photos for you earlier during the event, and now here’s one final deluge of pics for your viewing pleasure, some of which came from the Mandalorian Experience held in Anaheim during the event.

This droid would’ve kicked General Grievious’ arse, I just know it

Photo: Reedpop

The Moana-Lorian, coming 2023 to Disney+

Photo: Reedpop

Can’t be a Star Wars con without a row of Stormtroopers walking around

Photo: Reedpop

More Mandalorians deserve sick-arse swords

Photo: Reedpop

Revan for my close-up, photographer…

Photo: Reedpop

Tuskens of the Lost Ark

Photo: Reedpop

Commander Kitty Trooper of the One-Trooper Sanrio Division

Photo: Reedpop

“My eyes are up here”

Photo: Reedpop

Photo: Reedpop

The mustache really brings it all together

Photo: Reedpop

Jumpin’ Jaxxon! Part 2

Photo: Reedpop

R2Mech2 is proof that Star Wars should have way more mechs

Photo: Reedpop

Hi, welcome to Denny’s!

Photo: Reedpop

R2 couldn’t even get cleaned before he showed up to this?

Photo: Reedpop

Ah, Kuiil, we needed more of ya

Photo: Reedpop

Old and destroyed…

Photo: Reedpop

New hotness

Photo: Reedpop

The true Best Supporting Actor of the whole series

Photo: Reedpop

Oh, now you watch your kids

Photo: Reedpop

IG-11, fulfilling his base function to look good

Photo: Reedpop

“Just got back from Kenobi. Still beautiful, still smells absolutely awful”

Photo: Reedpop

Tusken details

Photo: Reedpop

Star Wars, so much Star Wars

Photo: Reedpop

The costume of the man, the myth, the legend

Photo: Reedpop

Never been a more effective “keep out” sign

Photo: Reedpop

Can’t be comfortable to sit on for long

Photo: Reedpop

*insert Ludwig Gorransson here*

Photo: Reedpop

The boy…

Photo: Reedpop

D’awwww, Lil’ Chewie!

Photo: Reedpop

Bo & the Bro-Katans

Photo: Reedpop

Yet again, we must ask: what did he know?

Photo: Reedpop

Carbonite: wouldn’t recommend, not even once!

Photo: Reedpop

To close things out, here’s our own James Whitbrook in Rebel pilot cosplay, standing next to the main man himself!

Photo: Reedpop

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.