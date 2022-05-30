Say Goodbye to Star Wars Celebration 2022 With These Cosplay and Costume Pics

Star Wars Celebration has come to an end, and with it, a flood of news about what’s to come for Disney and Lucasfilm’s franchise. As always, that also meant plenty of incredible cosplay to marvel at. We got some photos for you earlier during the event, and now here’s one final deluge of pics for your viewing pleasure, some of which came from the Mandalorian Experience held in Anaheim during the event.
This droid would’ve kicked General Grievious’ arse, I just know it
The Moana-Lorian, coming 2023 to Disney+
Can’t be a Star Wars con without a row of Stormtroopers walking around
More Mandalorians deserve sick-arse swords
Revan for my close-up, photographer…
Tuskens of the Lost Ark
Commander Kitty Trooper of the One-Trooper Sanrio Division
“My eyes are up here”
*strings, four-bass drum hit*
The mustache really brings it all together
Jumpin’ Jaxxon! Part 2
R2Mech2 is proof that Star Wars should have way more mechs
Hi, welcome to Denny’s!
R2 couldn’t even get cleaned before he showed up to this?
Ah, Kuiil, we needed more of ya
Old and destroyed…
New hotness
The true Best Supporting Actor of the whole series
Oh, now you watch your kids
IG-11, fulfilling his base function to look good
“Just got back from Kenobi. Still beautiful, still smells absolutely awful”
Tusken details
Star Wars, so much Star Wars
The costume of the man, the myth, the legend
Never been a more effective “keep out” sign
Can’t be comfortable to sit on for long
*insert Ludwig Gorransson here*
The boy…
D’awwww, Lil’ Chewie!
Bo & the Bro-Katans
Yet again, we must ask: what did he know?
Carbonite: wouldn’t recommend, not even once!
To close things out, here’s our own James Whitbrook in Rebel pilot cosplay, standing next to the main man himself!
