NBC’s Quantum Leap Reboot is Leaping Into a Full Series

There’ve been on-and-off hopes for some time now that the sci-fi cult classic Quantum Leap starring Scott Bakula and the late Dean Stockwell would receive some kind of continuation. Creator Donald Bellisario made a script for a film meant to pick up where the series left off, and late last year, news started swirling of NBC attempting a reboot of the series. After shooting its pilot back in January, NBC has decided to go ahead and give it a full series order.

Revealed by Deadline on Friday, the reboot will pick up in the modern day and continue where the original Leap left off. At the end of its fifth and final season, Bakula’s time travelling lead, Dr. Sam Beckett, learned that his quest to travel through time and right various injustices throughout history by leaping into other people’s bodies would be an eternal one, or at least until everyone saw that secret ending. In the reboot, a new team led by Raymond Lee’s (Kevin Can Fuck Himself) Dr. Ben Seong has been put together in the hopes of uncovering the secrets of Beckett and his Quantum Leap accelerator. Joining Lee in the series includes Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Ernie Hudson, and Nanrisa Lee.

Though it seems like the new Quantum Leap would be about finding a way to bring Beckett back, it doesn’t appear that the character’s return is in the cards. Bakula is serving as one of the reboot’s executive producers alongside Bellisario, but he’s also starring in Unbroken, another drama for NBC hoping to receive its own pickup and will air in November during the fall midseason should that happen. With a full series order in the works, the new Quantum Leap is expected to be air right after The Voice, and will be one of the many shows to air at the beginning of the fall TV season. All we have to do now is wait for our first look at this new take on the beloved series.

