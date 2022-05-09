Well, the Motorola Razr 3 Leak Sure Looks Like the Flip Phone Is Back

Good news, Motorola fans. The Motorola Razr 3 has supposedly leaked online.

By way of 91 Mobiles with the snaps, a photo of the Motorola Razr 3 has been shot and posted online.

The device has been codenamed Maven and is expected to release sometime this Winter. Of course, we don’t know about local availability just yet.

Here’s what the phone looks like.

Of course, take these pics with a grain of salt. While this very much could be the same phone that we see launched later this year, there’s a chance it could look much different.

Speaking of looks: this phone does kind of depart from the Motorola Razr remake aesthetic, ditching the shovel-tip of the closed phone and going for a more square, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 aesthetic.

According to 91mobiles, this isn’t where the differences end. The fingerprint scanner has been relocated to the power button and the cameras on the back are 50MP and 13MP, with a 32MP selfie camera (punch hole, instead of the notch that its predecessor had).

Moving on, the screen is reportedly an FHD+ display, with a choice between 8GB or 12GB RAM along with 256GB or 512GB storage.

91mobiles also says that the phone will ship in two colours (Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue) with a China release expected before the rest of the world. Apparently, there will be a “Plus” variant of the phone too.

The return of the return of the Motorola Razr

In 2019 we saw the first return of the Motorola Razr, the super-popular flip phone that dominated the world before the iPhone showed up.

The returning Razr wasn’t simply a flip phone with buttons – it was a full smartphone, capable of all the things a modern smartphone can do, with the added bonus of being one of the first folding smartphones and one of the most compact smartphones out there. In 2020, they added a 5G-capable model.

The first confirmation

As spotted by Android Authority, it looks like the Motorola Razr 3 will be coming soon, as confirmed by a Lenovo exec on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter.

“I think innovation is always the driving force of the industry,” says Chen Jin, the general manager at Motorola.

“I hope that we are not slobbering, but do more, including silently preparing the third-generation Razr folding screen mobile phone: more advanced chip computing power, better human-machine interface, and of course, there is a more atmospheric appearance.”

Just as an aside, we’ve used Google Chrome’s integrated translation feature to write these quotes, so we apologise for any errors.

A more powerful phone is definitely a welcome thing to hear, especially about the Motorola Razr 3, but we’ll be interested to hear what “better human-machine interface” looks like, as well as “atmospheric appearance”.

The one thing I’d really love to see from the Motorola Razr 3 (or the fourth generation Razr, if you count the original back before the iPhone) is a pretty substantial price drop. The 4G Motorola Razr smartphone previously retailed for $2,304 from Telstra, an absolutely enormous price for a small phone with only 128GB storage capacity and not even 5G connectivity.

The closest competitor to the Motorola Razr (the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, released just this year) only goes for about $1,499 in Australia, often going on sale as well. To make any sense of this new device, it would likely need a significant price drop.

It’s also unlikely that we’ll see the third generation Razr anytime soon. Jin added in his Weibo post that it will be first listed on the Chinese market, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens for Australian customers.