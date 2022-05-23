Mission: Impossible 7’s Trailer is Officially Here, and Looks Wild

If you were on Twitter over the weekend, you may have seen a rip of the trailer for Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning. Intended to release alongside this week’s hot release of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount’s gone and officially released the trailer for Tom Cruise’s next big action flick, and it looks even more ridiculous and bombastic than the previous two installments.

Directed and written again by Christopher McQuarrie, Dead Reckoning brings back Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt for a new mission that once again puts the world in mortal peril. There’s not much in the way of plot in this trailer, just music and visuals to sell the film’s big scope, along with a brief tease of some of the film’s bigger set pieces, including an underwater battle on a submarine. But the big stunt of the bunch is one we’ve been aware of for some time now: Cruise is going to ride a motorcycle off a mountain and (presumably) parachute or wingsuit to safety. And it definitely looks like something to be seen in theatres, if only for the sheer spectacle of it all.

Since Reckoning is intended to be the first of a two-part closer to Hunt’s saga, it’s bringing back some old faces from previous movies: in addition to Hunt’s team of Benji (Simon Pegg), Luther (Ving Rhames), and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson), returning castmates include Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow from Fallout, along with Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge from the original film. New to the film are Marvel alums Pom Klementieff and Haley Atwell, beloved character actor Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales as the film’s primary baddie. Those characters are all expected to return for Dead Reckoning’s second instalment in 2024.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 14, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.