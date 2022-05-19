Horny Ape Yacht Club Dating App Turns Into Sad Sausage Fest, Gets Cancelled

Today I learned there was as an app for NFT die-hards to meet other likeminded people, and maybe find a little bit of love along the way. It was launched by Lonely Ape (of course) and the idea was really a dating app for crypto/NFT enthusiasts.

But that app has been binned. Why? You ask. Well, too many crypto bros were signing up. Yes, we are sad to report that the Lonely Ape Dating Club was, surprisingly, a total sausage fest.

Unfortunately due to a vastly uneven ratio of men to women who signed up for our waitlist, we have decided to put the BAYC dating app on hold indefinitely.

Too many bros!



— y4k (@y4kxyz) May 12, 2022

The Lonely Ape Dating Club website is now a sad place to be, emblazoned since that announcement with a message that reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this project has been put on hold indefinitely. Thank you for your support. Ape [love heart] ape”.

I can’t help but feel that research on their target market wasn’t done before cash was sunk into this thing. It’s genuinely gobsmacking that it wasn’t thought a Tinder for crypto bros would be full of said bros.

Not much exists on the website, but the press kit still contains the press release, last modified February 11, 2022.

“Lonely Ape Dating Club is building the first NFT focused dating app, starting with Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs,” the press release reads. Getting better, of course: “We are a ragtag team of hackers and NFT collectors interested in how we can integrate crypto and Web3 with the dating space.”

The idea behind the app was that users would be able to connect their crypto wallets and filter potential matches by net worth of cryptocurrency and NFTs held in their wallets. Yep. Legit. That was their words, not mine.

And: “Get the attention of potential matches by sending them tips in crypto. Show off cool metrics like how long you have diamond handed (held on to) your NFTs, as well as your personal net worth and NFT portfolio.”

They even named a feature “Coin Digger”, which would allow non-Bored Ape Yacht Club owners to “connect with higher net worth individuals for mutual benefit”.

In the screen renders available in the press kit it seems like a picture of the actual person behind the NFTs was not going to be seen, so the idea was to judge a match on their portfolio?

This whole thing sounds utterly awful. But perhaps I’m being too mean, even NFT bros deserve a little love. WAGMI, I guess.