Karen Gillan Is Unsure of Nebula’s Future After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Karen Gillan revealed on Instagram she’s wrapped filming on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, adding, “I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it’s possible that this is her final chapter.”

And that’s a wrap on Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3!!!!! I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it’s possible that this is her final chapter. And if that’s the case, then I just want to say thank you to @jamesgunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character to play. I have enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I’ve played. That was one hell of a decade. Thanks for watching… #nebula #gotgvol3

The Toxic Avenger

Lloyd Kaufman confirmed to Den of Geek that filming has wrapped on the Toxic Avenger reboot starring Peter Dinklage.

The movie has been shot. I went over to Bulgaria, and it looks like they did a great job. The Toxic Avenger reimagining script is definitely better than the original Toxic Avenger. I was only there for a few days, but the director [Macon Blair] is all about Troma. He knows every movie. He’s seen Terror Firmer, I don’t know how many times he’s seen that, Tromeo and Juliet. He’s seen every obscure Troma movie.

Austin Powers 4

Mike Myers hinted a fourth Austin Powers may-or-may-not be in development on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show (via Comic Book).

I would love to do one. I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist? You know, we’re, you know… It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation.

Crimes of the Future

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future has been rated “R” for “strong disturbing violent content and grisly images, graphic nudity, and some language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Gatlopp

A drinking game holds supernatural stakes in the trailer for Gatlopp, available June 16 on VOD.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “The Raft,” the May 15 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Dwight and Sherry must decide between their code and their safety.

Superman & Lois



Lana learns the truth about Clark Kent in the trailer for “Lies That Bind,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

The Flash



Finally, the team mourns Killer Frost in the trailer for “Funeral for a Friend,” next week’s of The Flash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sDZ5jZiV15Q

