Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Will Get Lost in Space with Jude Law

We already knew Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was working on an “Amblin-style” Star Wars series for Disney+. Now we have more details, including a title — Star Wars: Skeleton Crew — and its headlining star: Jude Law.

As reported today from Anaheim, California, by the Gizmodo team attending Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be about a seeing the galaxy far, far, away from a new point of view, through the eyes of children — but, important distinction, it is not a kids’ show, even though it stars kids. The story will follow a group of children around 10 years old from a small planet who get lost in the galaxy and are trying to find their way home. Watts explained to the crowd that the series will take place during the same time period as The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka series.

There was no word on what type of character the versatile Law (Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore) will play — hero, villain, parent, Force user, smuggler, fellow lost-in-space traveller? — or much more information about what to expect, but a recent Vanity Fair article packed full of Star Wars updates did note that “the show is being described as a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s,” so expect some major Steven Spielberg vibes incoming. The series would appear to be Watts’ next focus, especially since he recently left Marvel Studios’ in-the-works Fantastic Four project: according to the Star Wars Celebration announcement, Skeleton Crew films soon and aims to hit Disney+ next year.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.